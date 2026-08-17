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HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America—Witness Questioning
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HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America—Witness Questioning

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DecisiveLiberty

Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Organizational Network

Our Posts on Islam (as of 16 Aug 2026)

See the latest listing here: https://newsletter.decisiveliberty.news/t/islam

Click on the titles to open the respective post

THE GROSS REALITY OF MECCA: Men Groping & Rubbing Young Girls’ Genitals at the Kaaba 🕋

The Kaaba is not a holy site, it is a house for groping young women....

Aug 10 DecisiveLiberty

19:10

The Muslim Brotherhood: Hidden in Plain Sight

The Dems are OPENLY embracing Islamic terrorist organizations waging war through infiltration and annihilation on America - most notably Brotherhood…

Aug 10 DecisiveLiberty

What Happened at 3AM After Laurence Fox’s Viral Oxford Islam Debate

Laurence Fox joins Erin Molan for a full debrief after his viral Oxford Union speech in the debate, “This House Believes the West Is Right to Be…

Aug 5 DecisiveLiberty

20:58

Can America Survive Attacks on Its Judeo-Christian Roots? Historian Bill Federer Responds

BEST SPEECH EVER ON ISLAM - The Entire Story & Game Plan Of Islam EXPOSED by William Federer

Aug 5 DecisiveLiberty

25:53

“THEY WANT ME DEAD”: Muslim TikToker Has Gone Viral, Exposing Dark Secrets of Islamic Community

Imagine ONE woman setting the conversation of ALL mosques GLOBALLY to hate her... Sounds like an Islam insecurity issue

Aug 5 DecisiveLiberty

20:30

NOT A CONSPIRACY: King Charles Is Paving The Way For Royal Conversion To Islam

🎬 CHAPTERS

Jun 30 DecisiveLiberty

16:24

Why Is Tucker, and Others, Whitewashing Islam?

Is Islam really benevolent toward Christians?

Jun 30 DecisiveLiberty

1:05:02

What Does Islam Really Want With America?

This episode was inspired by a conservative student concerned about claims that Islam is incompatible with the West.

Jun 4 DecisiveLiberty

CAN YT COLLAPSE ISLAM? How The Internet Has Triggered The Mass Apostasy To Begin...

CHAPTERS

Jun 1 DecisiveLiberty

8:31

Breaking: WAR - A Teaching Moment for Those Interested in Military Strategy and Theory

May 28 DecisiveLiberty

URGENT SPEECH BY EX-FBI SPECIAL AGENT ON ISLAM: Islam Is About To Go Kinetic 🇺🇸 “We Are At War”

May 22 DecisiveLiberty

33:35

THE ISLAMIC INVASION OF JAPAN HAS STARTED...

May 18 DecisiveLiberty

11:04

Muslims try to IMPOSE Sharia Law In TEXAS, and then THIS HAPPENED...

The Muslims KNEW and KNOW that this will be challenged - why else would ANYONE have UNREPORTED DEATHS and CCTV internal governance?

Apr 1 DecisiveLiberty

13:21

FBI: Michigan Synagogue Attack ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

Our Note: all indications point to this being a sleeper cell attack, and we will treat it as such…

Mar 31 DecisiveLiberty

34:00

TOUSiTV LIVE: Tommy Robinson FLEES Britain Following Imminent Islamic Threat

For Centuries, Islam Has Used a Formula to Determine the Strategy They Will Use to Overtake Any - And We Mean ANY - Country

Feb 13 DecisiveLiberty

Are You REALLY Awake About the Islam Takeover in TX and NYC?

Leaked Imam Video Revealing Truth About Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral

Feb 10 DecisiveLiberty

6:10

Winston Marshall with Raymond Ibrahim: The Islamic Conquest Of Europe & Why It Was COVERED UP

A review of the history of Islam from Mohammed to now...

Dec 18, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

1:56:44

The New Face of the Democrat Party: Marxist-Muslim Zohran Mamdani

NYC Elects Marxist-Muslim Zohran Mamdani - and you better believe that Obama is his puppetmaster, already Mamdani’s ‘voice’ has changed starting with…

Nov 5, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

1:28

Mark Levin’s MUST-SEE Message for America-Hating Democrats

While Israel defends itself from terror, Mamdani attacks our ally and echoes Hamas propaganda.

Oct 20, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

8:19

Two Years After October 7: BBC Utterly Betrayed the Jewish Community (Again)

by Peter Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)

Oct 8, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

The Qur’an says “We Favored the Children of Israel Above All The Nations”... So Islam, Where Is That Favor Today???

Those who support the Palestinians claim to the West Bank and Gaza are defying and mocking the Qur’an

Sep 14, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

Have You Heard About the Palestinian Myth?

There’s plenty of evidence, just SEE what you are looking at - by Peter A. Baum

Sep 3, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

🚨 BREAKING: Are YOU on the Hit List?

RAIR just EXPOSED the digital jihad tool built for the brain-dead - and it was designed to target you.

Aug 1, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

4:40

Why Is There No Greater Myth Than That Of Being Palestinian? Part 2 Of 3

Confronting the phantom history of the so-called Palestinians - by Peter A. Baum

Jul 26, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

What Would Happen If Israel Ceased to Exist?

Not the the Almighty God would permit this, but this does present an interesting yet very morbid scenario

Mar 13, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

2:37

Keeping Hamas in Power - Qatar’s ‘Day After’ Plan for Gaza

Qatar is far from innocent when it comes to spreading and supporting Islam theocracy as well as supporting terrorism globally

Jan 27, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

When A Lie Is Repeated Often Enough, Eventually Most Everyone Believes It

By Peter A. Baum

Mar 14, 2024 DecisiveLiberty

The Duplicity and Treachery of Palestinians Towards Arabs and Muslims

Palestinians have a bad habit of biting off the hands that feed them - by Peter Baum

Jan 23, 2024 DecisiveLiberty

Ex-Muslim Destroys Leftist Islam Defenders In Germany

by Garrett O’Brien

Dec 1, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

List of Islam Attacks on U.S. Soil Since 1972

by Garrett O’Brien

Nov 17, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Why Islam Is NOT A Religion But A Theocracy

And why so many are having a difficult time dealing with reality - by Garrett O’Brien

Nov 13, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Islamist Nazism Rears Its Head - Judeo-Christian Values Under Threat

by Peter A. Baum

Nov 11, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

How Antisemitism Promotes And Permits Murder And Bias

by Peter A. Baum

Nov 8, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

The Weapon Of Choice For Israel’s Opposition - Deflection

by Peter A; Baum

Nov 6, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

It Is Not Only Old, It Is Islamophobic—The Love of the Palestinian Victim Card

by Peter A. Baum

Nov 4, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Islam: A Clear and Present Danger

by Garrett O’Brien - Biden’s border policies is only fueling 20+ Islamic villages across the country despite anything this administration is saying.

Oct 31, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Qur’an Says Islam Must Honor Israel - So Who is the Hypocrite?

by Peter A. Baum

Oct 30, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Why Should Anyone Confront Islam?

by Pamela Geller

Oct 26, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

1

Israeli Settlement Activity Is Invariably Cited As A Cause Of Tensions

Yet History Says Otherwise -- by Peter A. Baum

Oct 24, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

What Is & Why You Need To Know About the Islam Formula

They have used this formula for CENTURIES to take over and dominate EVERY land they step foot on, even now...

Oct 23, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Verses They Live By

The Qur’an contains 164 verses that speak of war with nonbelievers, of which they won’t speak about until they are at war with you - by Garrett O’Brien

Oct 14, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

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