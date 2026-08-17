HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America—Witness Questioning

Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Organizational Network
Our Posts on Islam (as of 16 Aug 2026)
See the latest listing here: https://newsletter.decisiveliberty.news/t/islam
Click on the titles to open the respective post
THE GROSS REALITY OF MECCA: Men Groping & Rubbing Young Girls’ Genitals at the Kaaba 🕋
The Kaaba is not a holy site, it is a house for groping young women....
Aug 10 • DecisiveLiberty
19:10
The Muslim Brotherhood: Hidden in Plain Sight
The Dems are OPENLY embracing Islamic terrorist organizations waging war through infiltration and annihilation on America - most notably Brotherhood…
Aug 10 • DecisiveLiberty
What Happened at 3AM After Laurence Fox’s Viral Oxford Islam Debate
Laurence Fox joins Erin Molan for a full debrief after his viral Oxford Union speech in the debate, “This House Believes the West Is Right to Be…
Aug 5 • DecisiveLiberty
20:58
Can America Survive Attacks on Its Judeo-Christian Roots? Historian Bill Federer Responds
BEST SPEECH EVER ON ISLAM - The Entire Story & Game Plan Of Islam EXPOSED by William Federer
Aug 5 • DecisiveLiberty
25:53
“THEY WANT ME DEAD”: Muslim TikToker Has Gone Viral, Exposing Dark Secrets of Islamic Community
Imagine ONE woman setting the conversation of ALL mosques GLOBALLY to hate her... Sounds like an Islam insecurity issue
Aug 5 • DecisiveLiberty
20:30
NOT A CONSPIRACY: King Charles Is Paving The Way For Royal Conversion To Islam
Jun 30 • DecisiveLiberty
16:24
Why Is Tucker, and Others, Whitewashing Islam?
Is Islam really benevolent toward Christians?
Jun 30 • DecisiveLiberty
1:05:02
What Does Islam Really Want With America?
This episode was inspired by a conservative student concerned about claims that Islam is incompatible with the West.
Jun 4 • DecisiveLiberty
CAN YT COLLAPSE ISLAM? How The Internet Has Triggered The Mass Apostasy To Begin...
Jun 1 • DecisiveLiberty
8:31
Breaking: WAR - A Teaching Moment for Those Interested in Military Strategy and Theory
May 28 • DecisiveLiberty
URGENT SPEECH BY EX-FBI SPECIAL AGENT ON ISLAM: Islam Is About To Go Kinetic 🇺🇸 “We Are At War”
May 22 • DecisiveLiberty
33:35
THE ISLAMIC INVASION OF JAPAN HAS STARTED...
May 18 • DecisiveLiberty
11:04
Muslims try to IMPOSE Sharia Law In TEXAS, and then THIS HAPPENED...
The Muslims KNEW and KNOW that this will be challenged - why else would ANYONE have UNREPORTED DEATHS and CCTV internal governance?
Apr 1 • DecisiveLiberty
13:21
FBI: Michigan Synagogue Attack ‘Hezbollah-inspired’
Our Note: all indications point to this being a sleeper cell attack, and we will treat it as such…
Mar 31 • DecisiveLiberty
34:00
TOUSiTV LIVE: Tommy Robinson FLEES Britain Following Imminent Islamic Threat
For Centuries, Islam Has Used a Formula to Determine the Strategy They Will Use to Overtake Any - And We Mean ANY - Country
Feb 13 • DecisiveLiberty
Are You REALLY Awake About the Islam Takeover in TX and NYC?
Leaked Imam Video Revealing Truth About Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral
Feb 10 • DecisiveLiberty
6:10
Winston Marshall with Raymond Ibrahim: The Islamic Conquest Of Europe & Why It Was COVERED UP
A review of the history of Islam from Mohammed to now...
Dec 18, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
1:56:44
The New Face of the Democrat Party: Marxist-Muslim Zohran Mamdani
NYC Elects Marxist-Muslim Zohran Mamdani - and you better believe that Obama is his puppetmaster, already Mamdani’s ‘voice’ has changed starting with…
Nov 5, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
1:28
Mark Levin’s MUST-SEE Message for America-Hating Democrats
While Israel defends itself from terror, Mamdani attacks our ally and echoes Hamas propaganda.
Oct 20, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
8:19
Two Years After October 7: BBC Utterly Betrayed the Jewish Community (Again)
by Peter Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)
Oct 8, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
The Qur’an says “We Favored the Children of Israel Above All The Nations”... So Islam, Where Is That Favor Today???
Those who support the Palestinians claim to the West Bank and Gaza are defying and mocking the Qur’an
Sep 14, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
Have You Heard About the Palestinian Myth?
There’s plenty of evidence, just SEE what you are looking at - by Peter A. Baum
Sep 3, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
🚨 BREAKING: Are YOU on the Hit List?
RAIR just EXPOSED the digital jihad tool built for the brain-dead - and it was designed to target you.
Aug 1, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
4:40
Why Is There No Greater Myth Than That Of Being Palestinian? Part 2 Of 3
Confronting the phantom history of the so-called Palestinians - by Peter A. Baum
Jul 26, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
What Would Happen If Israel Ceased to Exist?
Not the the Almighty God would permit this, but this does present an interesting yet very morbid scenario
Mar 13, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
2:37
Keeping Hamas in Power - Qatar’s ‘Day After’ Plan for Gaza
Qatar is far from innocent when it comes to spreading and supporting Islam theocracy as well as supporting terrorism globally
Jan 27, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
When A Lie Is Repeated Often Enough, Eventually Most Everyone Believes It
Mar 14, 2024 • DecisiveLiberty
The Duplicity and Treachery of Palestinians Towards Arabs and Muslims
Palestinians have a bad habit of biting off the hands that feed them - by Peter Baum
Jan 23, 2024 • DecisiveLiberty
Ex-Muslim Destroys Leftist Islam Defenders In Germany
Dec 1, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
List of Islam Attacks on U.S. Soil Since 1972
Nov 17, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Why Islam Is NOT A Religion But A Theocracy
And why so many are having a difficult time dealing with reality - by Garrett O’Brien
Nov 13, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Islamist Nazism Rears Its Head - Judeo-Christian Values Under Threat
Nov 11, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
How Antisemitism Promotes And Permits Murder And Bias
Nov 8, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
The Weapon Of Choice For Israel’s Opposition - Deflection
Nov 6, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
It Is Not Only Old, It Is Islamophobic—The Love of the Palestinian Victim Card
Nov 4, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Islam: A Clear and Present Danger
by Garrett O’Brien - Biden’s border policies is only fueling 20+ Islamic villages across the country despite anything this administration is saying.
Oct 31, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Qur’an Says Islam Must Honor Israel - So Who is the Hypocrite?
Oct 30, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Why Should Anyone Confront Islam?
Oct 26, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
1
Israeli Settlement Activity Is Invariably Cited As A Cause Of Tensions
Yet History Says Otherwise -- by Peter A. Baum
Oct 24, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
What Is & Why You Need To Know About the Islam Formula
They have used this formula for CENTURIES to take over and dominate EVERY land they step foot on, even now...
Oct 23, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Verses They Live By
The Qur’an contains 164 verses that speak of war with nonbelievers, of which they won’t speak about until they are at war with you - by Garrett O’Brien
Oct 14, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty