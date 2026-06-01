CAN YT COLLAPSE ISLAM? How The Internet Has Triggered The Mass Apostasy To Begin...

CHAPTERS
0:00 🌍 Is the Internet Changing Islam Forever?
1:38 ⚠️ Concerns About Radical Islam in the West
1:53 📉 “24–26% of Muslim Youth Are Leaving Islam”
2:13 🧩 Apostasy, Secularism & Questions About Faith
2:26 📖 The Quran, Contradictions & Modern Criticism
3:35 🏛️ Why Many Ex-Muslims Embrace Western Culture
4:23 📚 Christianity’s Early Reforms in the Byzantine World
5:38 ⛪ “Modern Society Runs on Christian Values”
5:50 🚨 Europe, Immigration & Cultural Change Debate
6:29 🌍 Islam Meets the West in the Internet Age
6:45 💻 Muslims Encountering Western Ideas Online
6:53 🏛️ Western Civilization & Christian Heritage
7:07 💥 “Why Are So Many Leaving Islam?”
7:20 ❤️ A Message to Muslims Watching This Video
7:38 ⚔️ Criticism of Islam & Its Global Impact
7:47 🌎 “Every Islamic Country Has Problems”
8:02 👕 Support the Channel