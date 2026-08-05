Can America Survive Attacks on Its Judeo-Christian Roots? Historian Bill Federer Responds

Historian and author Bill Federer and PragerU CEO ‪@realtalkwithmarissa‬ examine the Judeo-Christian roots of America’s founding.

They discuss how the concept of self-government emerged from the Hebrew Bible, why the Christian Founders rejected monarchy in favor of a covenant, and why America’s system depends on the character and values of its people.



00:00 — Is America a Judeo-Christian nation? Why the debate matters

02:07 — The Hebrew roots of self-government and the Mayflower Compact

06:39 — From kings to covenant: the radical idea behind America

11:09 — Religious diversity, tolerance, and the birth of liberty in the colonies

16:21 — What is a covenant—and why it requires faith and morality

19:19 — Jerusalem, Athens, and Rome: the intellectual roots of America

26:01 — The Bible’s influence on law, rights, and the Founders’ thinking

36:09 — “The people are the king”: responsibility in a self-governing nation

42:14 — Division, identity politics, and how nations are weakened from within

54:57 — Freedom, faith, and the future: can America sustain its covenant? (An Education of Mohammad and Islam)

FEDERER’S BOOK: What Every American Needs to Know about the Qur'an - A History of Islam & the United States

CLICK HERE to View Book Description

You will be fascinated by this fast-paced, objective history of the world from a perspective you never imagined.

Current events come into focus against the backdrop of 1,400 years of unbelievable yet true events.

In preparation for this book, the author researched thousands of books, documents, and articles over several years.

In 2006, Keith Ellison became the first Muslim elected to the United States Congress.

He swore in on a Qur'an.

Most Americans know little about the Qur'an, who wrote it and how Islam spread.

Within 100 years of Mohammed's death, his followers conquered North Africa, the Holy Land, Persia, and Spain, from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.

President Barak Obama stated in Cairo, Egypt, June 4, 2009:

“Islam has always been a part of America’s story.”

Indeed, Islam has affected the Western World from 622 AD to today’s headlines.

This book will give you a fascinating glimpse into captivating events and amazing stories - you won't want to put it down!

Find how Islam is connected to:

• The stirrup for riding horses, who invented it and how Muslims used it to win military conquests?

• Santa Claus - how Islam caused the story of Saint Nicholas to spread from the Byzantine Empire to Western Europe in 1087 AD?

• How did Muslim Ottoman Turks invading the Byzantine Empire resulted in the Crusades, 1095-1272 AD?

• What did Marco Polo say was the origin of the word “assassin”?

• What happened to the Seven Churches of mentioned in the Book of Revelation?

• How did the 1000 year old Byzantine Empire get conquered?

• What did Sultan Mehmet II do to Constantinople in 1453 that led Columbus to set sail in 1492?

• Dracula – What is the real-life account of “Vlad the Impaler” in 1462, (not Bram Stoker’s 1897 fiction novel)?

• What did Martin Luther say in 1529 about Muslim Turkish Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent who was laying siege to Vienna?

• Who did Captain John Smith fight in Hungary in 1600 before founding Virginia in 1607?

• Who did James Oglethorpe fight in Serbia in 1717 before founding the Colony of Georgia?

• What happened to a Pilgrim ship returning to England to trade for supplies in 1625 when they met a Moroccan pirate man-of-war?

• September 11, 1683 – How the Muslims loss in the Battle of Vienna lead to coffee and croissant pastries spreading across Europe?

• How was Islamic expansion funded by the slave trade of millions Africans and Europeans?

• How did Thomas Jefferson and James Madison’s fighting the North African Barbary Pirates, 1805-1815, lead to the U.S. Marine nickname “leathernecks,' Marine “Mameluke” sword, Marine Anthem “From the halls of Montezuma to the Shores of Tripoli”?

• What happened to over 1.5 million Armenian Christians when President Woodrow Wilson failed to convince the U.S. Senate in 1922 to adopt Armenia as a protectorate - similar to Puerto Rico?

• What was the impact of oil being discovered in Saudi Arabia in 1938?

You will not be the same after you have learned What Every American Needs to Know about the Qur'an.