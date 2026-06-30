Why Is Tucker, and Others, Whitewashing Islam?

Is Islam really benevolent toward Christians?

Allie debunks Tucker Carlson’s guest, J.D. Hall, who stated that the Ottoman Empire didn’t tax Christians, rebuilt Christian holy sites, and was generally kind toward Jesus-following subjects.

Allie also uncovers some disturbing IVF stories, including the tale of a white couple who had a South Asian baby and two couples who accidentally raised each other’s biological children.

Finally, Allie gives a viewer some encouragement after her miscarriage.

Chapters

0:00 Introduction

5:21 The Soft Peddling of Islam

25:20 Tucker’s Guest’s Past & Pro-Islam Motivations

35:24 IVF Mix-Ups & Consequences

51:21 The Moral Case Against IVF

1:00:45 Allie Gives Advice