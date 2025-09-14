by Peter A. Baum

The Qur’an Itself Verifies With A Detailed Explanation That

Allah Promised The Land Of The Modern State Of Israel

To The Jewish People. So, Are Muslims Denying The Words Of Allah? Or, Is The Qur’an A Zionist Document?

Most Muslims have absolutely no idea what Muhammad’s Quran reveals since its contents are a jumble of disconnected, non-sequential thoughts, ideas, and stories.

The BDS (Boycott Disinvestment & Sanctions) movement against Israel was started by the Arabs and has chapters in many countries in the world, supported invariably by clueless indigenous members of these countries who claim that they are not being anti-Jewish but rather, are fair-minded regarding the alleged oppression of the ‘Palestinian People’ by Israelis.

The so-called “Palestinians” (who are actually Arabs and Muslims [archive] from all over the Middle East and Central Asia) claim with incredible degrees of historical and theological contortions and deception that the Jews are occupiers of their Arab land.

img: click here to view the entire article…

This is in absolute and in obvious contradiction to the Bible, not to mention Muhammad’s Qur’an and the historical record.

The Arabs and their supporters never mention the following facts…

Arab imperialism conquered and subjugated the Holy Land in 635AD and remained as occupiers for 1330 years (until 1967) [History of Jerusalem: Timeline for the History of Jerusalem (archive)]

The Balfour Declaration addressed the territories that today make up Jordan, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority. The British, without the consent of the Jews or the League of Nations, unilaterally gave Jordan to the Hashemite Arabs. Thus the Jews lost almost 72% of the land promised to them at the stroke of a pen [British Palestine Mandate (archive)]

There was a “Two-States” UN resolution (181) in 1947 which was accepted by the Jews but rejected by the Arabs. [1947: The international community says YES to the establishment of the State of Israel (archive)]

In 1948, the Arabs started a war of extermination against the newly created Israel (in territories allocated to them by the UN). [Israel and the 1948 War (archive)]

The war resulted in an alleged 700,000 Arab refugees and a cessation of hostilities in 1949. [1947–1949 Palestine war (archive)] Because of the Arab war against Israel and the Jews, there was a mass expulsion of over 950,000 Jews from the lands of their nativity by Arab and Muslim countries. [The Expulsion of the Jews from Muslim Countries, 1920-1970: A History of Ongoing Cruelty and Discrimination (archive)] Had the Arabs not started the war against the Jews, there would have been no Arab or Jewish refugees

What most people don’t know,

including many Muslims themselves,

is that the Qur’an is actually quite a pro-Zionist document

By which I mean that Allah, in the Qur’an, asserts repeatedly and unambiguously that the Promised Land belongs only to the descendants of Abraham, through the bloodlines of Jacob-Israel and Isaac called Israelites, the Chosen People.

To the Arabs and Muslims, calling the Qur’an Zionist is tantamount to blasphemy.

But Is It Though?

Let me explore this issue based entirely on Muhammad’s Qur’an itself and no other.

A simple review of the relevant verses of the Qur’an provides all the necessary evidence.

Those who want the complete verses can read them in the Qur’an, as I am giving you chapters and verses where to find them.

It is important to understand that Allah, and no one else, is speaking these words in these verses, and Muslims (and Arabs) all over the world have been defying and disobeying their god Allah’s commands and statements with impunity and without reverence…

Al Baqara 2:47 – “O Children of Israel! call to mind the (special) favor which I (Allah) bestowed upon You and that I preferred you above the whole world “

Al Baqara 2:122 – “O Children of Israel! call to mind the special favor which I bestowed upon you and that I preferred you above the whole world”

Al Maida 5:21 – “O my people! enter the holy land (al Arth al Muqaddasata) which Allah hath assigned unto you and turn not back ignominiously for then will ye be overthrown to your own ruin.”

[Editor’s note: Do your research – some Qur’an translations to English note ‘al Arth al Muqaddasata’ as Palestine. The REGION was known as Palestine, much as Western Asia is known as the Middle East. Nowhere in any existing history books and documents in and of the Western Asia / Middle East area do we find Palestine, the country.]

Al Aaraf 7:137 – “And We (Allah) made a people considered weak (and of no account) inheritors of lands in both east and west lands, whereon We sent down our blessings. The fair promise of the Lord was fulfilled for the Children of Israel because they had patience and constancy and We leveled to the ground the great works and fine buildings which Pharaoh and his people erected (with such pride)”

(“inheritors of lands in both east and west lands” is actually the Promised Land of the Israelites on BOTH sides of the river Jordan).

Al Aaraf 7:138 – “We took the Children of Israel (with safety) across the sea…”

Yunus 10:93 – “We settled the Children of Israel in a beautiful dwelling-place and provided for them sustenance of the best”

Al Israa 17:2 – “We (Allah) gave Moses the Book (Torah) and made it a Guide to the Children of Israel (commanding): “Take not other than Me as Disposer of (your) affairs.”

Al Israa 17:104 – “And We (Allah) said thereafter to the Children of Israel “Dwell securely in the land (of promise)”

Ta Ha 20:80 – “O ye Children of Israel! We delivered you from your enemy and We made a covenant with you on the side of Mount (Sinai) and We sent down to you Manna and quails…”

Al Mu’min 40:53 – “We did aforetime give Moses the (Book of) Guidance and We gave the Book (Torah) in inheritance to the Children of Israel”

Al Dukhan 44:32 – “And We chose them (People of Israel) aforetime above all the nations knowingly”

Al Jathiyah 45:16 – “We did aforetime grant to the Children of Israel the Book (Torah) … and We favored them above all the nations”

Allah, in very clear Arabic, asserts that he fulfilled his promise to reward the Children of Israel with the Promised Land, the same land that the later conquering hordes of Muhammadan Arabs claim as exclusively theirs, contrary to their own Quran.

Allah, in verse after verse and in different chapters, repeatedly and unambiguously asserts that it was Allah and only Allah who did the “choosing”, contrary to the hate-mongering declarations by anti-Jews that it is the racist and arrogant Israelites and Jews who declare themselves the Chosen People.

Based on all that has been presented here…

How can any sane and fair-minded person accept the wild and unsubstantiated claims by Muslims, that the loose-leaf and arbitrary collection of the Qur’an is correct, whereas the older Book, the Torah of the Bible, whose pages, chapters, and verses are in perfect order and upon which the Qur’an’s foundations are rooted, is not?

It is obvious that Muhammad did not realize that his loose-leaf notes had fully captured and preserved – through somewhat scrambled up from the more ancient accounts – actually verifying with a detailed explanation, that the Israelites and the Jews had lived many centuries before him, settled, and made their homeland as a nation in the very state of modern Israel and territories that have since been restored.

These are the very lands that his Arab followers absurdly deny had ever previously belonged to anyone else but themselves.

It is crystal clear, that contrary to the untested beliefs of hundreds of millions of Muhammadan Arabs and Muslims in the world today, their very own Qur’an in fact, fully supports and verifies the claims of the Jews for the land of Israel as their ancient and rightful home and nation.

Thus, in a nutshell, the Qur’an is Zionist.

Repost from: The Zionist Quran by IQ ak Rassooli / MiDA (archive)

ADDENDUM:

The Jews Survived Them All

via Dan Burmawi @DanBurmaw, X, June 29, 2025

The Quran is nothing more than the work of a 7th-century Bedouin, a man whose idea of paradise was shaped by the material desires of a desert warrior, not by divine wisdom.

If the Quran were truly from God, it would reflect eternal, spiritual truths, not a Bedouin’s fantasy of luxury filled with couches, tents, and drinkware.

Look at the absurdly primitive rewards it promises in paradise…

Cups to drink from – “Therein will be raised couches, and cups set at hand.” (Quran 88:13-14)

Carpets and tents – “Chaste maidens restrained in pavilions.” (Quran 55:72)

Beds and couches – “Reclining upon couches lined with brocade.” (Quran 55:54)

Leaning on cushions – “Reclining therein upon adorned couches.” (Quran 36:56)

This is not a vision of heaven; it’s the dream of a man who spent his life sleeping in a tent on the desert floor, bribing his followers with fantasies of silk cushions, goblets of wine, and women hidden away in luxurious tents.

Muhammad’s idea of paradise is nothing but an upgraded desert campsite.

Muhammad was motivating his jihadists, promising them the very things they lacked in the harsh deserts of Arabia.

He wasn’t offering a path to enlightenment; he was selling paradise like a merchant pushing luxury goods in a marketplace.

And of course, he didn’t stop at furniture and drink, he added virgins, rivers of wine, and young boys to serve them (Quran 78:33, Quran 76:19).

What kind of God promises sex slaves and alcohol as a divine reward? The answer is simple: a false god, invented by a man who knew how to manipulate warriors into dying for him.

Islam’s paradise exposes the Quran for what it truly is, not divine revelation, but the materialistic fantasy of a 7th-century Bedouin warlord who bribed men with couches and cups of wine to send them to die in battle.