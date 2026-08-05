"THEY WANT ME DEAD": Muslim TikToker Has Gone Viral, Exposing Dark Secrets of Islamic Community

CHAPTERS 🎬
0:00 😢 "They Stripped Me of My Humanity"
0:52 🌍 Why the Islamic World Is in Meltdown
1:23 💔 From Devout Muslim Wife to Islam's Biggest Critic
2:02 ⚠️ Thousands of Threats Against Her & Her Daughter
2:25 🧕 "I'm Struggling to Hold On to Islam"
3:40 💥 "The Muslim Community Dehumanized Me"
5:00 🚨 Doxxing, Threats & Terror
6:46 🤐 "You're Not Allowed to Speak Out"
8:02 🔥 "They Want to Destroy My Life"
9:00 🙏 Refusing to Lose Her Faith
11:37 ✝️ A Christian Response to Her Story
13:13 ⚖️ The High Price of Leaving Islam
14:52 📹 The Video That Enraged the Islamic World
15:09 📋 Her Explosive List of Islam's Biggest Problems
17:39 💣 Why She's Now Public Enemy #1
18:14 🧕 Why She Refuses to Remove Her Hijab
18:35 💪 The Courage to Stand Alone
19:09 ❤️ Praying for Her Safety
19:26 🎙️ An Invitation to Join the Show
19:53 👋 Final Thoughts & Support the Channel