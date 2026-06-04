This episode was inspired by a conservative student concerned about claims that Islam is incompatible with the West.

This polite and patriotic student raised an important question:

If we stand for religious freedom, shouldn't that include Islam as well?

Today we will directly address this question.

OUR NOTE: Islam is not a religion, it is a theocracy - which means their mosques are the branches of their government… If the higher ups in government decide suddenly on one thing that was not apropos earlier and suddenly is, then it affects both the teachings in the mosques and their government.