THE GROSS REALITY OF MECCA: Men Groping & Rubbing Young Girls' Genitals At The Kaaba 🕋

CHAPTERS 🎬]
0:00 ⚠️ The Dark Secret of Mecca
0:23 🕋 Why My Last Mecca Video Went Viral
1:23 🚨 The Harassment Women Face During Hajj
2:26 📖 Disturbing Testimonies From Muslim Women
3:23 😔 Pilgrimage Turns Into Assault
4:01 🤐 Why So Many Victims Stay Silent
5:06 👧 Children Are Being Groped Too
6:00 💔 The Reality for Women at Islam's Holiest Site
7:14 😡 13-Year-Old Girl Gro...ped During Hajj
8:04 📚 More Eyewitness Accounts From Mecca
8:36 🚶 Chaos, Stampedes & No Order
9:30 🎙️ A Former Muslim Speaks Out
10:32 🧕 Women Are Warned Before Going to Mecca
11:11 😢 "It Happens All the Time"
12:22 🌍 "This Should Be the Safest Place on Earth"
12:50 💥 The Most Horrific Story Yet
13:32 🤔 Why Muslims Rarely Talk About It
15:52 🕋 The True Face of Mecca
16:24 ⚖️ Modesty Doesn't Stop the Abuse
17:42 🌍 The Broader Cultural Problem
18:38 👋 Final Thoughts & Support the Channel