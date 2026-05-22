URGENT SPEECH BY EX-FBI SPECIAL AGENT ON ISLAM: Islam Is About To Go Kinetic 🇺🇸 "We Are At War"

CHAPTERS
0:00 🚨 Former FBI Agent’s Warning - John Guandolo
0:44 🎖️ Marine, FBI & Counterterror Veteran
1:13 🕵️ “Massive Jihadi Network” in America
1:53 📚 Training Law Enforcement on Islamic Networks
2:48 ⚖️ What Is Sharia Law?
3:26 📖 “Purpose of Islam” Claim
4:19 🤔 Leaders vs Islamic School Teachings
5:30 ☠️ Jihad in Children’s Textbooks
6:33 🏛️ Politicians “Misled” About Islam
7:07 🇺🇸 Islamic Books Found on US Base
8:02 🌍 “Islam Is a Total System”
8:45 🇨🇱 “Texas Is Being Steamrolled”
9:10 🕌 Ramadan & Religious Freedom Debate
10:02 🧠 Constitution vs “Surrender”
10:34 ⚔️ “Total War” Against America
11:35 🚨 Replacing the Constitution With Sharia
12:26 ⚖️ Sedition & RICO Arguments
13:14 💰 Halal Businesses & State Funding Claims
14:41 👤 Discussing Yaser Qadhi
15:19 🏠 “Fortified” Muslim Neighborhoods
16:38 ⚠️⚠️⚠️MUST WATCH FROM HERE! ⚠️⚠️⚠️
18:01 🕌 “What Is a Mosque?”
18:50 🔫 Claims of Weapons in Mosques
20:27 🏫 Fortress-Style Mosque Near School
21:31 📚 “Permissible Lying” Discussion
22:54 🎭 Lying to Advance Islam Claim
23:21 ✝️ Christian Charity & “Naivety”
23:59 🌟 Yaser Qadhi & Texas Focus
25:27 📈 Growth of Mosques & Islamic Groups
26:50 💵 Hamas Funding Allegations
27:35 🏫 Expansion of Islamic Schools
28:18 🏛️ Politicians Supporting Islamic Leaders
29:20 😳 Texans “Shocked” by the Scale
30:16 ⚔️ “Texas Is at War” Argument
31:16 😨 Final Warning to the West
32:26 📣 Call to Share the Video
33:07 🙏 Final Message