FBI: Michigan synagogue attack 'Hezbollah-inspired' attack

Our Note: all indications point to this being a sleeper cell attack, and we will treat it as such…

The FBI called the Temple Israel attack a "Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism" after a man drove a vehicle into a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, MI.

“Based on evidence gathered to date, we assess this attack to be a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan,” FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan said.

The suspect, Ayman Mohammad Ghazali, was armed and had a large quantity of commercial-grade fireworks and several jugs of flammable liquid believed to be gasoline at the time of the attack.

No students or staff of the synagogue were injured except for a security guard who was hit by the truck and knocked unconscious.

OUR NOTE: Dearborn politicians have permitted Islam to plant itself in their city. The mayor allows the multiple calls to prayer to run unabated. Two of our posts are pertinent to the objects and mission of Islam…

What Is the Islam Formula?

Qur'an Verses They Live By