00:00 Hunter Biden, the laptop and the FBI files
00:45 The rehabilitation tour and the gamble behind it
02:50 Detroit: get off the Democratic plantation
05:31 Wayne County vote drops and the fight inside both parties
08:38 The death of polling
10:30 Trump's numbers and the turnout that would prove cheating
12:47 Alex: we are not voting our way out of this
13:29 Agency against the victim mentality
14:58 Lincoln, Kennedy, Reagan and the next 83 days
17:22 Finishing the mission and the British mothership
19:10 Kamala Harris and six dollar eggs
20:14 Permit me to issue and control the money
21:31 31,000 miles of Chinese rail against 120 miles of American
22:32 Mark Carney and credit as a weapon
24:44 Hamilton's alternative system
26:57 The fight inside the Fed
29:06 Routing credit around the Fed
31:09 The administration is not worried about the midterms
Rothschild Wrote The Plan 200 Years Ago—Trump Just Broke It
00:00 Hunter Biden, the laptop and the FBI files