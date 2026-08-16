Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the U.S. is escalating economic isolation measures against Iran and forecasts the Strait of Hormuz will become “irrelevant” within 2 years, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright argues shipping continues under escorts and rerouting, citing 8–9 million barrels/day still moving through the strait plus 6 million diverted via expanding pipelines.

The episode frames this as part of a broader strategy since March 2025 targeting Iran’s financial networks while expanding alternative energy supplies, including increased U.S. production, changes in Venezuela, UAE production outside old OPEC quotas, and Iraq pipeline deals to bypass Hormuz, alongside a nuclear power “renaissance.”

It highlights remarks at Chatham House by Lebanese adviser Jean Aziz blaming Henry Kissinger’s 1976 actions for decades of conflict and IRGC entanglement, and Qatar’s Majed Al-Ansari describing a regional Gaza “20-point plan” leading to a Washington-based Board of Peace meeting on Feb. 19, 2026.

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Kissinger Exposed: How Trump Dismantled 50 Years of British Mideast Policy - August 15, 2026

01:53 The Chokepoint Being Superseded, Not Broken

06:02 The Indictment Nobody Was Supposed to Hear

08:44 The Replacement