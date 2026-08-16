OPSEC: How To Stay Anonymous Online

Arkenfox
Most people think they're anonymous online because they use incognito mode, a VPN, or delete their browsing history.
In reality, online privacy and anonymity are much more complicated.
Your DNS queries, IP address, browser fingerprint, metadata, and online behavior can all reveal information about you often without you realizing it.
In this video, I break down OPSEC (Operational Security) and show how to build a practical layered approach to online privacy and anonymity.
Instead of relying on one "magic" privacy tool, we'll look at how different security layers work together, what each one protects against, and where each one fails.
We'll cover:
DNS privacy and encrypted DNS
DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT)
VPNs and what they actually hide
WireGuard and self-hosted VPNs
Tor and how onion routing works
Tor Browser and browser fingerprinting
Whonix for system-wide Tor routing
Tails OS and anonymous computing
Firefox privacy and arkenfox
Browser fingerprinting and tracking
OPSEC and compartmentalization
Correlation attacks and identity separation
Metadata and EXIF data
ExifTool and MAT2
Secure communications with Signal and Session
Building a threat model for your own situation
The most important lesson is that a VPN does not make you anonymous, incognito mode is not a privacy solution, and installing a few privacy tools doesn't automatically create effective OPSEC.
Real OPSEC is about understanding your threat model, identifying what information you're exposing, separating identities and activities, and building layers that prevent one mistake from compromising everything else.
Educational Purposes Only.