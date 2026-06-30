NOT A CONSPIRACY: King Charles Is Paving The Way For Royal Conversion To Islam

🎬 CHAPTERS
0:00 🚨 King Charles’ Shocking New Role
0:53 💥 Why This Story Matters
1:19 ⚔️ Can One Monarch Defend Every Faith?
2:27 🇬🇧 A Break with English Tradition
3:49 🌙 From Easter to Ramadan
4:04 📜 Why the King Leads the Church
4:44 👑 Henry VIII and the Anglican Split
5:27 ✝️ Who Defends Christianity Today?
6:13 ☪️ Demographics and Britain’s Future
6:56 🔮 A Prediction Coming True?
7:11 🤝 Has Charles Broken His Oath?
8:16 🤯 The Problem with “All Faiths”
8:30 🛡️ A Defining Moment for Britain
9:30 👑 The King’s Responsibility
10:14 ⚠️ A Failure of Leadership?
11:04 📢 A Turning Point in British History
12:05 🚔 Borders, Radicalization, and Power
13:25 📖 Watching History Unfold
14:13 ⚔️ A Clash of Worldviews
14:45 👑 The Defender of the Faith Debate
15:08 🗡️ The Legacy of Stephen the Great
15:50 🙏 Final Thoughts & Call to Action