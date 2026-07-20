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Trump's Election Bombshell is Only Half the Story, Rubio & Bessent Revealed the Rest
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Trump's Election Bombshell is Only Half the Story, Rubio & Bessent Revealed the Rest

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 20, 2026

Susan Kokinda argues President Trump’s Thursday night address aimed to expose a cover-up of election infrastructure vulnerabilities by declassifying intelligence on foreign interference and related risks, while highlighting claims that elements within the FBI/CIA and DHS under the Biden administration kept the information from the President, Congress, and the public.

She says the story was buried in two ways: dismissed by people like Sen. Mark Warner as old conspiracies and ignored by ABC, NBC, and CNN who refused to air the speech.

As a case study, she recounts Muskegon, Michigan where authorities seized fraudulent voter registrations, gift cards, and weapons.

She connects this to remarks by Secretary Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on historic left-wing political terrorism - citing assassinations as the other tool the empire will use when vote fraud fails.

Chapters

01:43 The Election Cover-Up Exposed
06:48 Michigan Case Study Proves The Point
09:10 Rubio & Bessent Bombshells

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