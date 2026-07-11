The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have released new policy platforms that include

eliminating the U.S. Senate

granting amnesty to all illegal aliens

defunding the Department of Defense, and

replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by - and subordinate to - Congress.

The DSA brought us the Squad as well as AOC AND ARE FINANCIALLY BACKED BY THE SOROS FAMILY, which means they have a healthy treasury to attempt their plans.

The Democrat party is beside itself as the DSA is tipping their apple cart and could even result in the elimination of the Democrat party.

This is NOT good news as the GOP can’t even eliminate Thune from leadership never mind deal with the DSA - but then again, when you review their plans, it becomes obvious that AN OVERWHELMED BALLOT BOX AND AN EDUCATED VOTER IS THEIR GREATEST ENEMIES.

Our Note: This has been played out before for more then TWO CENTURIES - the play first gained notoriety with the Bolshevik Revolution (as the education system is dominated by liberals, now you know why they watered down all historical facts into fake history and dumbed everyone down for a couple of generations - makes what the DSA is selling that much easier to push). In this post, all italicized comments are our own, not of any other author…

Full credit for the following goes to Stu Smith on X…

This is one of those articles where the platform is so wild it is almost impossible to give every detail the attention it deserves.

For transparency, Stu did use AI to make the first graphic (above), and for what I wanted, it knocked it out of the park.

That said, he absolutely encourages everyone to read the document for themselves.

Stu likes using media and graphics to rope you in, but the material speaks for itself.

DSA’s new platform opens with fan fiction about a socialist “day off” where the ordinary stressors of life have basically disappeared.

No bills.

No debt.

No rent anxiety.

No health insurance worries.

No capitalism.

Then it pivots to Beirut, Gaza, Tehran, detention camps, data centers, AI, billionaires, and attacks on immigrants, people of color, and trans people.

The structure is obvious.

First, they sell you the utopia.

Then they show you the dystopia.

And the only way out, conveniently, is DSA.

Create the problem then provide the solution - sound familiar?

The strategy of creating a problem to provide a pre-planned solution is frequently referred to as "Problem, Reaction, Solution" or the Hegelian Dialectic, a concept attributed to the German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel.

Obama was notorious for doing this through his applications of the Cloward-Piven Strategy and Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals (his favorite book - his words) during his administration - Rahm Emmanuel coined it, “Never let a good crisis go to waste” (others have said the same throughout history as well).

By Page 2, the platform tells you what this is really about.

DSA says its enemies are not merely “this or that cop, judge, or president,” but “the entire anti-democratic structure of our society.”

Then it gets even more explicit.

Their goal is to “transform society,” “draft a new constitution,” and “create a democratic socialist republic.”

From there, the platform moves into the more familiar-sounding wishlist.

A 32-hour work week.

Free education from pre-K through college.

Universal health care at no cost to individuals.

Housing for all.

Publicly owned social housing.

Universal rent control.

A guaranteed right to counsel for all tenants.



But even those demands are framed as part of a much larger project.

DSA says some of them may be won under the current system, but “complete victory” requires “building a new society from the ground up.”

Page 3 is where the platform starts piling up the radical demands.

All of which have failed miserably in producing anything sound and productive

in the last two centuries…

Under “End Mass Incarceration and Police Immunity,” DSA calls to demilitarize police departments, disempower police unions, and redirect police and prison funding to public services “as steps towards abolishing the carceral forces of the capitalist state.”

The “Feminism for All” section calls for queer liberation, bodily autonomy, gender expression and transition, and free and equal rights of agency, expression, and association.

Then the foreign policy section kicks in, and it is exactly what you would expect from DSA’s anti-imperialist wing…



Defund the Department of War.

End all foreign wars.

They apparently haven’ a clue it takes two or more to make this happen and the ONLY person in history to have done this is President Trump

and he has accomplished this 8 times already.

Close overseas military bases.

End military and economic aid to Israel.

Recognize the Palestinian people’s “right to resist” military occupation.

Support a free Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital

Prosecute U.S. and Israeli leaders over Gaza.

FULL STOP - the so-called Palestinians that lived in Gaza elected Hamas to be their government who in turn did nothing but build more than 500 miles of tunnels for military use, the entrances of which were next to or in schools, hospitals, and mosques.

It also calls to end “economic warfare” against Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.

Economic warfare and economic sanctions are now one of the same? I think not!

Then comes immigration…

Abolish ICE.

End detention and deportations.

Legalize migration.

Maybe someone should school them that migration is being stopped globally…

Grant amnesty for all immigrants regardless of status.

Oh that should go over well - every country has a wall to minimize illegal crossings

End visa caps and quotas.

Does the stupidity ever end with the DSA?

Probably on the day they are in charge of some other country and realize their treasury is overwhelmed and can’t support that insane idea…

Page 4 is where DSA explains what it means by “working-class democracy.”



Under “A Real Democracy,” DSA calls to abolish the Electoral College and “replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.”



Then, under “A Democratic Congress,” it calls to replace the two-party system with a multi-party democracy, expand the House of Representatives, implement proportional representation and ranked choice voting in all elections, and abolish the Senate.

Abolish the Senate has been done before if you don't know history you are doomed to repeat it.

Historical Perspectives and Consequences of Abolishing the Senate

The United States Senate was established by the Constitutional Convention of 1787 as an upper legislative chamber designed to provide equal representation for each state regardless of population size.

This structure was intended to act as a deliberative check on the House of Representatives and a counterbalance to the potential ‘tyranny of the majority’ [which is EXACTLY what the DSA is attempting to accomplish].

Throughout its history, the Senate has maintained unique powers, including the authority to conduct impeachment trials for officials impeached by the House and the responsibility to approve presidential nominations, such as Cabinet members and judicial appointments.

History records several formal attempts and proposals to significantly alter or abolish the Senate, such as a 1911 resolution introduced by Representative Victor Berger which described the body as an obstruction to social growth.

While the institution has never been dissolved, it has undergone major structural changes, most notably the 17th Amendment, which shifted the election of senators from state legislatures to direct popular vote.

Additionally, the body has historically utilized the filibuster, a rule requiring a supermajority to end debate, which proponents argue fosters conciliation while critics claim leads to national legislative paralysis.

DSA wants to take a sledgehammer to the old constitutional guardrails, strip away checks and balances, and call the wreckage “a real democracy.”

As Democracy is mob rule (50% +1) this is going to fall flat on its face - just look at Brazil, they have THIRTY-EIGHT political parties, resulting in the head of their Supreme Court dictating what is law and not without ever conferring with the Congress.

Other countries already have this - especially Socialist countries.

Anyone who has been following them will tell you their sessions look more like a mob takeover than a political body conducting business.

The ONLY people who fare well in such a congressional structure are those in power at the moment while the people and the weak political parties end up in poverty.

I am guessing the DSA elected and endorsed candidates have already been warned that “abolish the Senate” is an obvious attack line.

Kiros said she was being attacked for it, but I could not find evidence anyone had hit her on it before she brought it up.

Melat Kiros, the nationally endorsed DSA candidate running in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, says it is unfair for Rep. Diana DeGette to tie her to the DSA platform by saying she wants to abolish the Senate or defund the police because Kiros has “never personally said” that.

This is so deeply manipulative. Imagine running with the Whig Party’s endorsement, accepting Whig support, benefiting from Whig organizers and infrastructure, and then acting offended when your opponent connects you to the Whig platform.

That is basically what is happening here.

Kiros’s own campaign calls her a democratic socialist. DSA has nationally endorsed her.

She has benefited from the DSA brand, volunteers, audience, and political infrastructure.

So when the label helps, she is a proud democratic socialist taking on the powers that be.

But when the DSA platform becomes politically inconvenient, suddenly it is “Trumpian” to bring it up.

A national DSA endorsement is not remotely casual.

It is an in-depth political vetting process to determine whether a candidate is aligned with DSA’s political project.

Obviously, a comment like this should get her endorsement revoked, but we all know the game being played here.

For DSA, this has never been about transparency or honest branding…

It is about power.

Use the Democratic ballot line.

Get the candidate elected.

Then worry about explaining the politically toxic parts of the platform later.

DSA elected officials and endorsed candidates should be grilled on this.

Do they support it?

Do they oppose it?

Which parts?

Are they willing to say so clearly?



Because they cannot have it both ways.



They cannot run with the DSA endorsement, benefit from the organization, campaign with its activists, use its infrastructure, and then pretend the platform has nothing to do with them.



To quote a great hair metal band, every rose has its thorn.



But with DSA, the closer you look, the more obvious it becomes that there are a lot more thorns than petals.

Per Grok when asked if this is true…

Yes, accurate. DSA’s National Political Committee (top leadership) adopted an updated “Workers Deserve More!” platform earlier this month. It calls for abolishing the Senate, replacing the President & Supreme Court with ones subordinate to Congress, abolishing the “carceral forces of the capitalist state,” granting amnesty to all immigrants, defunding the Dept of War, and pursuing a new democratic socialist constitution.

Details in Stu Smith’s June 17 City Journal piece [which is posted above].