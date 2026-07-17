Full Address

Documents

Ensuring the integrity of our elections is fundamental to preserving trust in American democracy.

Following the 2020 presidential election, concerns about potential irregularities prompted detailed examinations of voting processes, data security, and registration practices across multiple states.

Below, you can download documents and reports addressing key areas of election integrity (brings you the WhiteHouse.gov/election-integrity page of the site).

Benny Johnson did go into some of these documents - even his sampling is incredible.

Chapters

00:00 Intro material

04:00 Benny’s show starts

13:20 Lara Logan discusses her assessments

25:31 President’s Address

51:43 Review of random documents

1:12:07 Review of posts on X after the Address

PLEASE NOTE - All documents were pulled directly from the White House Election Integrity page and are stored on our encrypted online library. Feel free to download whatever you need - all documents are in PDF format.

Vulnerabilities in Electronic Voting & Ballot-Counting Systems

For years Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines and ballot-counting systems.

We are releasing a series of previously-classified U.S. Intelligence Community Assessments and other reports proving that our government has long known these machines are extremely exposed to attack.

As one assessment states:

“We judge that U.S. adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.”

The documents also state:

“We assess that centralized election-related data repositories, such as voter registration databases, pollbooks, and official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use access to these systems to disrupt election processes.”

Tonight (16 July), we are releasing all of these findings, spanning from January 2020 to June 2026.

This is a cyber threat aimed at the very heart of our democracy.

Many people have questioned whether it could actually be possible to electronically manipulate vote totals or change election results.

Today, we are releasing documents that show the CIA obtained reporting of a specific plot by the Maduro regime in Venezuela to do exactly that - conspiring to digitally rig their own country’s elections in 2020.

This reporting included precise details about methods the regime developed to digitally alter vote totals in ways that could not be detected even with an audit.

This intelligence underscores why we must take urgent action to ensure that our own systems can never be hacked or compromised.

VIEW DOCUMENTS (PDFs)

China’s Acquisition and Exploitation of American Voter Data

Over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history - resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.

That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote, and engage in other nefarious activities.

This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare.

The intelligence even shows that China assigned a data exploitation unit specifically to this new project.

Members of the Deep State in our intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling - covering it up from both the President and the American People.

U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020, when they discovered that tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by China.

Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information hidden.

VIEW DOCUMENTS (PDFs)

Michigan Voter-Registration Investigation

Even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up.

Among the disclosures are FBI files detailing evidence of alleged fraud by a large-scale voter registration operation in Michigan.

In 2020, Michigan State Police raided a Democrat get-out-the-vote organization in Muskeegon, and were so concerned by what they found, that they contacted the FBI in Detroit.

The documents state that some canvassers admitted to FBI agents that they signed voter registration forms in other people’s names, submitted fraudulent registrations for people who did not exist, and received gift cards tied to the number of applications they produced.

The FBI agents working on the case believed that crimes were committed - yet the Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation for years.

Director Patel is being directed to ensure that the matter is fully investigated, and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes.

VIEW DOCUMENTS (PDFs)

Noncitizens on State Voter Rolls

According to a D.H.S. review of state voter rolls and public records, they identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens who are registered to vote in federal elections.

Since Democrat states refused to share their voter files, the real number is actually much higher - yet even this limited analysis found more than a quarter of a million foreigners illegally registered to vote.

Put together, these disclosures reveal an election system so broken and vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it.

Hundreds of millions of U.S. voter files are in the hands of foreign governments, our machines and ballot-counting systems are exposed to hacking and manipulation, China and other countries have been trying to meddle in our elections, evidence of fraud has been buried, hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and dead people are listed and active on the voter rolls - and yet, we still have elections with no Voter I.D., no Proof of Citizenship, and tens of millions of ballots floating aimlessly through the mail.

VIEW DOCUMENTS (PDFs)

We agree with Benny’s closing remarks…

“And I think we’re going to see a lot of that in the next two years.

“We’re going to see a nonstop flow of that for the next 3 years and we’re here for it.

“Bring in the energy.

“It’s your boy Benny.

“March with us onto victory that is assured.

“What a wild night.

China stole our elections with the help of Venezuela.

“And they hid it from Trump.

And there’s millions of illegals registered to vote that rig our elections.

“Okay, looks like we got some fighting to do.

“Lock in patriots.

“Patriots in control.”

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