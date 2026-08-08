NEVER Freeze These 10 Foods!

The freezer is a wonderful thing for saving food and money - but not everything belongs in there.

Some foods come out watery, grainy, mushy, or downright ruined, and freezing them is just money and good food thrown away.

Knowing which ones to keep out of the freezer saves you the disappointment and the waste both.

Our grandmothers knew exactly what would keep and what wouldn't, and never spoiled good food by freezing what shouldn't be frozen.



In this one I'll walk you through 10 foods you should never freeze, and why each one doesn't hold up:



🥛 The dairy items that turn grainy and separate once frozen

🥬 The fresh produce that goes limp and watery straight out of the freezer

🥔 The cooked staples that come back mushy or oddly textured

🥚 The everyday foods that are quietly ruined by the cold



…and what to do with them instead so nothing goes to waste.



Keep these out of the freezer, and you will stop wasting good food you thought you were saving.

A little know-how keeps your food at its best and your money right where it belongs.



