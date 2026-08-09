Generations of Wi-Fi Have Led to This

via Data Slayer

In this video, we put Morse Micro’s new MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow chip to the test and compare it directly against the previous-generation MM6108.

We measure real-world throughput, range, and power behavior, then push it further by running full IP networking between two routers with no internet, no backhaul, and no front-haul.

The result is a long-range, low-power wireless link capable of things LoRa can’t do and traditional Wi-Fi can’t reach.

This is what happens when Wi-Fi evolves for distance instead of convenience.