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Don't Take the Black Pill: Zoomers Will Build America's New Renaissance
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-18:29

Don't Take the Black Pill: Zoomers Will Build America's New Renaissance

Will Generation Z become the generation that rebuilds America, or the one that inherits its decline?
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 20, 2026

In this episode, Mike Steger argues that the challenges facing Generation Z are not simply economic or political, but civilizational. From decades of financial speculation and cultural decline to the collapse of the American System, Mike outlines a 3-step roadmap for national renewal:

  • restoring productive economics

  • rebuilding the financial system, and

  • launching a new American Renaissance rooted in the Christian foundations of Western civilization.

Drawing on the ideas of Alexander Hamilton, Henry C. Carey, Pope Leo XIII, President William McKinley, and the great thinkers of the Renaissance, this discussion explores why America's future depends not only on better policies, but on restoring a culture that values truth, creativity, scientific discovery, and human progress.

Topics include…

• Why Generation Z faces a unique civilizational crisis
• Reviving the American System of economics
• Tariffs, manufacturing, and national development
• Glass-Steagall and rebuilding the banking system
• Reforming the Federal Reserve
• Pope Leo XIII and Rerum Novarum
• Henry C. Carey's Harmony of Interests
• President William McKinley and the forgotten American System
• The Renaissance and the foundations of Western civilization
• Building a new American Renaissance

Chapters

00:00 Introduction
00:58 The Crisis Facing Generation Z
03:22 Reviving the American System
06:31 Rebuilding America's Financial System
10:46 Pope Leo XIII and the Third Way
13:20 The Forgotten Foundations of Western Civilization
15:17 The Renaissance and Christian Civilization
17:28 Building a New American Renaissance
18:27 Conclusion

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