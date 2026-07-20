Don't Take the Black Pill: Zoomers Will Build America's New Renaissance

In this episode, Mike Steger argues that the challenges facing Generation Z are not simply economic or political, but civilizational. From decades of financial speculation and cultural decline to the collapse of the American System, Mike outlines a 3-step roadmap for national renewal:

restoring productive economics

rebuilding the financial system, and

launching a new American Renaissance rooted in the Christian foundations of Western civilization.

Drawing on the ideas of Alexander Hamilton, Henry C. Carey, Pope Leo XIII, President William McKinley, and the great thinkers of the Renaissance, this discussion explores why America's future depends not only on better policies, but on restoring a culture that values truth, creativity, scientific discovery, and human progress.



Topics include…



• Why Generation Z faces a unique civilizational crisis

• Reviving the American System of economics

• Tariffs, manufacturing, and national development

• Glass-Steagall and rebuilding the banking system

• Reforming the Federal Reserve

• Pope Leo XIII and Rerum Novarum

• Henry C. Carey's Harmony of Interests

• President William McKinley and the forgotten American System

• The Renaissance and the foundations of Western civilization

• Building a new American Renaissance

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:58 The Crisis Facing Generation Z

03:22 Reviving the American System

06:31 Rebuilding America's Financial System

10:46 Pope Leo XIII and the Third Way

13:20 The Forgotten Foundations of Western Civilization

15:17 The Renaissance and Christian Civilization

17:28 Building a New American Renaissance

18:27 Conclusion

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