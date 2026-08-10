Saturday Class (U.S. History) - Canada: Time to Reclaim Our Lost 14th State

This episode argues that Canada is a monarchy, not a republic, with King Charles III as head of state and broad powers exercised through the Governor General and Privy Council, and portrays modern Canada under Prime Minister Mark Carney as strategically hostile to the U.S.

It then recounts the “lost opportunity” of 1775, insisting the so-called American “invasion” of Canada was a joint continental revolt against British rule across 15 colonies, including Quebec and New Brunswick.

The script highlights appeals from the Continental Congress and George Washington to Canadians, widespread local support and militia cooperation, and the campaigns of Montgomery and Arnold that captured Montreal but failed at Quebec City amid weather, disease, and insufficient troops.

After British reinforcements arrived, the Americans retreated, though Canadian volunteers continued and some later became U.S. citizens.

It concludes with Benjamin Franklin’s near-success in peace talks to secure Canada and points to an October 19 Alberta referendum as a step toward independence and possible U.S. alignment.

00:00 Why Canada Isn’t a Republic

01:32 Monarchy and Governor General Powers

05:19 Privy Council and Loyalty Oath

07:06 Mark Carney and the Oligarchy Claim

10:17 The 1775 Campaign Reframed

15:17 Plans to Add Quebec to the Union

24:08 Quebec Tyranny and the Quebec Act

32:25 Two-Pronged March on Quebec

37:59 Canadian Support and Revolutionary Ferment

45:57 Assault on Quebec City Fails

53:56 Retreat After British Reinforcements

01:01:04 Franklin’s Near-Annexation Bid

01:06:41 Modern Call to Free Canada