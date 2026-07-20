Note: For education and defensive awareness only. The content creator, Addie LaMarr - who has spent 15 years in cybersecurity and teaches cyber threats before they blindside you - explains the concept of data poisoning so teams can recognize risks and build safer systems. She’s not encouraging or providing guidance for misuse.



If you’re being tracked, scored, and predicted from your clicks… this is how the machine actually works (and how it breaks).



If a retailer can guess you’re pregnant before your family knows… imagine what ad platforms and recommendation feeds can infer about your money, your health, and your next life move from boring little signals you barely notice.



In this video, Addie breaks down the real mechanics behind prediction engines, why “scale” doesn’t protect models from manipulation, and how tiny amounts of poison in training data (or your own behavior) can make these systems confidently wrong.



Here’s what you’ll be able to do after this:

Understand how behavioral profiling and predictive analytics pull “private truths” from normal shopping and scrolling

Spot how personalized ads and recommendation systems build a story about you from clicks, watch time, and purchases

Learn what data poisoning means (in plain English) and why it works at web scale

See how an AI backdoor attack can hide in massive training sets without “breaking” accuracy

Recognize why adtech and real time bidding are fragile when signals get polluted by bots and noise

Understand model collapse and what happens when AI training data becomes AI-generated sludge

Start testing feedback loops safely so you can build hacking instincts without doing anything reckless

source: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2302.10149

Our note: Phones are available and more options are coming later this year that do NOT include evesdropping hardware and software… We will be covering some of these phones in coming posts.

Addie mentions system76…

System76, Inc. is an American computer manufacturer based in Denver, Colorado, that specializes in selling notebook computers, desktop computers, and servers with Linux operating systems preinstalled.

The company was founded by Carl Richell and Erik Fetzer, with the domain system76.com registered in 2003, and the idea of selling Linux-preinstalled computers pursued two years later.

The number 76 in the company’s name refers to 1776, the year of the American Revolution.

System76 utilizes free and open-source software, offering a choice of Ubuntu or their own Ubuntu-based Linux distribution, Pop!OS, as preinstalled operating systems.

Pop!OS is intended for developers, makers, and computer science professionals, providing features like full disk encryption by default, streamlined window management, workspaces, and keyboard shortcuts.

The company also engineers and manufactures premium Linux computers and keyboards at its factory in Denver, Colorado.

System76 has grown from starting in a basement to operating out of its own factory, where it designs and manufactures its servers, desktops, and laptops.

They are known for their commitment to hardware support and integration for Linux, addressing issues such as sleep, wake, suspend to RAM, and hibernation.

The company also provides extensive customization options for their laptops, allowing users to choose hardware configurations like RAM, storage, and processors.