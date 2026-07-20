Who Controls What You're Allowed to Believe? Ashley Rindsberg on Wikipedia, Google, AI Bias & the Hidden Information War

Our note: Jillian notes that the bad guys are “winning“ in the war of content - THAT is speculative at best. They have been pushing yes, HOWEVER public awareness has been building and that awareness is approach logarithmic growth. What we HAVE noticed is that though many know of the culprits manipulating the truth, some still used them as sources. THAT is idiotic at best. There ARE alternatives, learn who and what they are and you will stop feeling overwhelmed as Jillian seems to be feeling in this video.

More notes:

Wikipedia is going down the very same road MSM went down. This WILL result in stronger, truthful, and well quality sourced industries of integrity that publish not only the truth but will challenge sites such as Wikipedia within their platforms. This is the price of having a First Amendment - you fight lies with truth, and truth always, always comes out on top - just as long as you keep fighting.

Many are skittish on using AI - once you learn how to use it you can tell it to use or not use specific sources. Wikipedia is on the top of our list when using AI…

The fact the Google is fed by Wikipedia is a MAJOR RED FLAG - we have mentioned this multiple times and yet when we ask what resources were used to to put their research together, Google is listed. For such research we request a rewrite with sources of integrity or we trash can it - incorrect and biased information distorts truth, end of story. Again, our recommendations for search engines are…

If you know of others that protect your privacy and prioritize quality sites first, please share in the comments

All of them can be easily installed to your browser through extensions or manual coding in your settings.

Avoid any legacy search engines - Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Bing, and others.

Investigative journalist Ashley Rindsberg uncovers documented left-leaning bias baked into Wikipedia, a secretive list deciding which outlets count as "reliable," and a money trail touching the world’s most powerful political networks and elite global foundations and NGO’s.



Inside this don’t-miss episode:

How Wikipedia and Google quietly decide what you're "allowed" to see first on almost any topic - and how one anonymous editor allegedly wrote the rulebook for which sources get trusted and which get blacklisted.

How Trump gets labeled an "authoritarian" while actual authoritarian regimes get soft-pedaled - and how Clinton-linked networks and Soros-funded activism allegedly help supercharge that double standard.

The Wikimedia Foundation's 2016 pivot into a DEI-branded "social justice" project, and its ties to major political operatives, Clinton-adjacent infrastructure, and activist funding pipelines.

The billion-dollar cottage industry of paid editors and "reputation managers" who can lock, rewrite, and curate reality - while public figures can't even correct basic facts about themselves.

How entries sourced from Iranian state outlets and Chinese state media make it onto Wikipedia as "reliable" - while outlets like the Daily Mail get blacklisted entirely.

How platforms like Al Jazeera, rated a reliable source on Wikipedia despite Qatari state ownership, are feeding directly into the AI tools you use every day - shaping what those tools present to you as neutral fact.

Why ordinary people - including Jillian herself - say they can't get false information about them corrected, and what the law actually allows.

This isn't just about an encyclopedia. It's about who shapes what an entire generation is told is true, while almost no one is watching it happen.

CHAPTERS

0:00 – Intro

2:00 – How Wikipedia's Editing System Works

5:00 – Trump, "Authoritarian" Labels & Wikipedia Bias

8:00 – Iranian & Chinese State Media as Wikipedia Sources

11:00 – The Google–Wikipedia Search Relationship

14:00 – How AI Tools Train on Wikipedia Data

17:00 – Wikipedia's 2016 Mission Pivot

20:00 – Clinton & Soros Ties to Wikipedia's Foundation

23:00 – Tides Foundation and the $100M Endowment

26:00 – State-Linked Editors on Wikipedia

29:00 – Inside the Paid Wikipedia Editor Industry

32:00 – How Wikipedia Reputation Management Works

35:00 – Who Are the "Gang of 40" Editors

38:00 – Wikipedia, Section 230 & Legal Accountability

41:00 – Can Wikipedia Be Fixed

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