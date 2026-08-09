This episode argues that Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Democratic primary win, driven by young voters, reflects anger from college graduates burdened by debt and lacking useful credentials, a trend Vice President JD Vance links to decades of bipartisan “globalist capitalism” that outsourced industry and weakened the middle class.

Barbara Boyd contrasts British imperial economics and Marx’s attacks on Henry Carey’s “Harmony of Interest” with President Trump’s American System approach, spotlighting domestic industrial growth, mining deals, and Jacob DeWitte’s rapid Texas nuclear reactor build enabled by deregulation.

The program then claims today’s DSA insurgency is fueled by foreign-linked money, citing AppLovin-connected donors backing Zohran Mamdani and El-Sayed via super PACs, alleged China- and Shanghai-based funding networks, Middle East advocacy funding, and ties to Muslim Brotherhood organizations, and urges support for Promethean Action ahead of the midterms.

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - EMPIRE MONEY: London's Hidden Hand Behind Zohran Mamdani - August 8, 2026

01:56 Communists and Globalists Hate Both the Working and Middle Classes

06:43 They Don't Just Hate God, They Hate Unique Individuals

11:25 It Isn't Student or Even New York, Michigan, or American Money