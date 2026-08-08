More Powerful Than Ivermectin, Grew in Every Garden - Traditional Remedy That Few People Talk About or Even Know About

The pharmaceutical industry makes billions selling antiparasitic drugs, but for 2000 years, tansy (Tanacetum vulgare) provided the same protection - for free.

Medieval emperors mandated its cultivation.

Monasteries relied on it as primary care.

Then came patents, profits, and systematic suppression.

This video reveals why a plant that protected generations now carries warning labels, why regulatory agencies classify traditional remedies as "unsafe," and why the same bitter compounds that healed our ancestors became justification for botanical erasure.

Tansy contains over 70 volatile compounds with documented antiparasitic action - yet modern research funding goes to patentable synthetics, not herbs anyone can grow.

The plant still thrives along roadsides and forgotten fences, producing golden flowers that represent what the system cannot tolerate: abundance, self-sufficiency, and medicine that refuses to expire.

📚 SOURCES & FURTHER READING:

European Medicines Agency. (2013). "Assessment Report on Tanacetum vulgare L., herba." Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products.

Zidorn, C., et al. (2005). "Polyacetylenes from the Asteraceae family." *Phytochemistry*, 66(19), 2297-2338.

Culpeper, N. (1653). *The Complete Herbal*. (Historical pharmacopoeia documenting traditional uses)

Karamenderes, C., & Zeybek, U. (2007). "Antimicrobial activity of essential oils from Turkish plants." *Pharmaceutical Biology*, 45(6), 490-494.

Dioscorides, P. (c. 50-70 CE). *De Materia Medica*. (Ancient medical text documenting Tanacetum uses)

Singh, O., et al. (2011). "Traditional and modern aspects of commonly used plant-based antiparasitic agents." *Journal of Ethnopharmacology*, 138(2), 289-302.

Juteau, F., et al. (2002). "Antibacterial and antioxidant activities of Artemisia annua essential oil." *Fitoterapia*, 73(6), 532-535.

Charlemagne. (812 CE). *Capitulare de Villis*. (Imperial decree mandating herb cultivation including Tansy)

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: This video is for educational and informational purposes only. Tansy contains thujone and should be used with caution. Always consult qualified healthcare professionals before using any medicinal herbs, especially for internal consumption.

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