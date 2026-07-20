Rich Does Politics: Trump Just DEFUNDED UNESCO's Plan For Your Children

Chapters
0:00 It Was Never About Education
1:00 Biological Males in Women's Sport
3:46 A Coordinated Global Agenda: "It Takes a Village"
5:46 The Trans Child "Doesn't Exist"
6:53 The CIA, MI6 and the Culture War
8:11 Critical Theory and the Frankfurt School
10:35 Decolonising Everything & the Cheddar Man
12:04 UNESCO's "Global Child" and the Kinsey Report
15:42 UNESCO's Sexuality Guidelines for Children
18:19 Stonewall in Schools and Its Roots
20:09 Destroying Charities, Toilets and Bud Light
24:04 Silencing Dissent and the Equality Act
29:03 Critical Race Theory in the Classroom
31:34 Climate Activism and the Modern Classroom
35:26 Levelling Down: Mao, Bugs and the Fabians
39:10 The Surge in Girls Transitioning
43:33 The "Stealth Child" in Schools
46:22 Fertility, White Girls and Chromosomes
48:00 An Assault on Being Gay
50:05 Munchausen by Proxy and the State
51:17 Transhumanism, AI and Atomising Humanity
53:19 Fighting Back: Parliament, Schools and Family
56:32 The Education Act and Political Indoctrination
58:53 What You Can Do