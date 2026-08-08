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Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Back Fired: A Nation Founded on Religious Tolerance No Longer Tolerates Its Founders' Religion | William Federer
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Back Fired: A Nation Founded on Religious Tolerance No Longer Tolerates Its Founders' Religion | William Federer

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