THIS is not in Europe, it is in Michigan…

What you have seen happening in Europe in videos is NOW in Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, NYC, and anywhere else the Democrats have allowed Islam to set up shop... It would have been far easier to have pushed back before now, as it will be a challenge to push back now. Ceasing all production of halal products would be a GREAT start...

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William Federer is THE historian for U.S. history - he knows things you would only gain from detailed research, including our previous as well as current run-in with Islam.

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Many members of the MSM were invited by China for a psyop, and their gullability left them swallowing the psyop hook, line, and sinker - good for China, NOT very good for YOU…

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What happens if all references to God are removed from the data used by AI and AI is asked if God exists?

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The late Senator Lindsey Graham was a force to contend with; he knew what he did and did not stand for - and why. He did not have to like you to connect with you on issues that mattered. Here, he throws his support behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh despite the malicious sexual misconduct allegations delivered by vulgar politicians in a fiery Senate hearing speech which left no doubt how he felt on how the Democrats were treating Kavanaugh.

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Steve and Ivey Gruber sit down with Susan Kokinda, Executive Director of Promethean Action, for a wide-ranging conversation about the economic, political, and global forces reshaping the nation.

Susan argues that many of the biggest stories in America today are far more connected than most people realize.

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What is the Democratic Society of America, what is their REAL agenda - and why is all this a declaration of war against our nation?

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Investigative journalist Ashley Rindsberg uncovers documented left-leaning bias baked into Wikipedia, a secretive list deciding which outlets count as “reliable,” and a money trail touching the world’s most powerful political networks and elite global foundations and NGO’s.

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Mike Steger of Promethean Action argues that the challenges facing Gen Z are not simply economic or political but civilizational. From decades of financial speculation and cultural decline to the collapse of the American System, Mike outlines a 3-step roadmap for national renewal.

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If you’re being tracked, scored, and predicted from your clicks… this is how the machine actually works (and how it breaks).

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