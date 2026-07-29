FORGOTTEN AMERICA: Steve & Ivey Gruber, Susan Kokinda - Is the Value of Citizenship is Being Devalued?

In this episode of Forgotten America, hosts Steve and Ivey sit down with Susan Kokinda, Executive Director of Promethean Action, for a wide-ranging conversation about the economic, political, and global forces reshaping the nation.

Susan argues that many of the biggest stories in America today are far more connected than most people realize.

From President Trump’s recent election-related announcement to the roles of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, she believes the country may be witnessing something much larger than a short-term political fight - a broader shift in economic policy, foreign policy, and America’s place in the world.

The conversation explores whether America can reclaim the industrial strength that once defined it, and why Susan believes Alexander Hamilton’s “American System” offers a model for rebuilding manufacturing, infrastructure, and productive investment.

She connects that debate to the failures of globalization, the power of financial institutions, and the question of whether elected governments or global economic systems are really setting the agenda.

Steve, Ivey, and Susan also dig into the new geopolitical chessboard - from Iran and NATO to China, Russia, energy security, and the growing pressure on Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense.

For Susan, these are not isolated crises.

They are part of a larger historical turning point that could determine whether America rebuilds itself or continues down a path of managed decline.

Can America reclaim its future?

Or are the economic, financial, and geopolitical forces reshaping the world already too powerful to stop?

Don’t miss this important conversation on Forgotten America.