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Senator Lindsey Graham's Greatest Moment
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Senator Lindsey Graham's Greatest Moment

Sen. Lindsey Graham throws his support behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh despite the malicious sexual misconduct allegations delivered by vulgar politicians in a fiery Senate hearing speech
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