AI Just Admitted God Probably Exists - Even When All References to God Were Stripped

Strip ChatGPT of every scripture and every study, ask it one question about God, and the machine still answers: something greater exists.

The viral prompt told the AI to ignore all worldly data and reason from pure logic.

It came back with 4 arguments and a conclusion millions of people screenshotted.

What you'll learn:

✅ The exact prompt that started it, so you can run it yourself

✅ Why consciousness is the argument even skeptics can't close

✅ What the AI actually did, and didn't, prove



The sentence someone boxed in red is stronger than everything above it.