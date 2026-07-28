Strip ChatGPT of every scripture and every study, ask it one question about God, and the machine still answers: something greater exists.
The viral prompt told the AI to ignore all worldly data and reason from pure logic.
It came back with 4 arguments and a conclusion millions of people screenshotted.
What you'll learn:
✅ The exact prompt that started it, so you can run it yourself
✅ Why consciousness is the argument even skeptics can't close
✅ What the AI actually did, and didn't, prove
The sentence someone boxed in red is stronger than everything above it.