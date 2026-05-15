Harriet Hageman Unmasks Secret Sharia Tribunals Operating on American Soil

Amy Mek (Mekelburg) of RAIR Foundation has been sounding the alarm on Islam on our soil for more than a decade - it takes a lot to awaken the people…

"Islam is a hostile totalitarian political ideology using our freedoms to destroy us. To every non-Muslim, it offers three choices: convert, submit, or die.



"It does not stop until every court, every school, and every government on earth is under Sharia.



"These networks operate more than 8,000 Islamic nonprofits across America, including 650 in Texas alone.



"They have no plan of assimilating."

We MUST stop importing Islam to the West, it is a Trojan Horse meant to destroy any country it sets foot in…

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Congressman Chip Roy is ON ABSOLUTE FIRE - and the Left just got torched.

Never in American history has this nation had a political leader as fiercely versed, unflinching, and courageous on the Islamic threats facing the West as Chip Roy (@chiproytx).



He is the boldest leader I have ever seen.



Watch how the left-wing operative he was questioning squirmed and claimed total ignorance about the Pakistani rape gangs waging jihad on little girls across the UK.



Chip Roy wasn’t having it - he held her feet to the fire and refused to let her dodge the truth.



Not only is he protecting Texas schools from Muslim Brotherhood infiltration and amplifying the powerful voice of brave 16-year-old Marco Hunter Lopez…



He’s also standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims of these barbaric Pakistani Islamic rape gangs in Britain - and sounding the alarm that it’s already happening right here in America.



Chip Roy is a national treasure.



America needs more leaders like him.

Period.

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