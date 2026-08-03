00:00 Welcome and Setup
00:34 Midterms Conventional Wisdom
02:46 McKinley Tariffs Revival
05:24 Manufacturing Investment Surge
08:38 Credit and Industrial Finance
11:58 Skilled Trades Build Freedom
13:04 Productive Powers of Labor
17:15 FDR Realignment Midterm Play
20:13 Wrap Up and Call to Action
21:47 Q&A Flyers and PAC Pitch
25:10 Data Centers Narrative
28:57 Economy Is Trash Question
31:59 Nixon and Party Realignment
34:57 Hegemony and Sovereign Nations
37:23 Senators Recess Appointments
39:39 Jobs Timeline Factory Tracker
43:41 Russia History and Values
45:44 Closing Focus and Signoff
Promethean Updates: Why Ignoring Trump’s Economic Plan Will Cost You the Midterms
with Susan Kokinda and Adam Sturman, followed by a Q&A...
00:00 Welcome and Setup
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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