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President Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing a Military Spouse Commission
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President Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing a Military Spouse Commission

Chaired by Jennifer Hegseth (wife of Defense/War Secretary Pete Hegseth), the commission creates a direct communication line to advise the president on quality-of-life issues facing military families.
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