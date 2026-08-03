President Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing a Military Spouse Commission
Chaired by Jennifer Hegseth (wife of Defense/War Secretary Pete Hegseth), the commission creates a direct communication line to advise the president on quality-of-life issues facing military families.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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