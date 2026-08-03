Nick Shirley: Cueta, Spain, Was Invaded, Spain Falls to Moroccan Migrants

Chapters
00:00 What happened to Cueta, Spain?
1:38 Current situation with Spain’s vigilante
3:22 Spain-Morocco Border
4:28 Moroccan migrants returning to Morocco
5:42 Was the incident a setup by Spain?
7:33 Moroccan migrants inside the city: where are they going?
10:20 Spaniards feel unsafe… vigilante speaks out
12:15 Finding migrants hiding in the mountains
14:47 Why is Spain turning into the 3rd world?
17:19 Migrants showering on the graves of Spaniards
18:12 Spain begins to take action.
19:03 Inside the PACKED migrant camp
23:35 Migrants thank Pedro Sanchez.
24:00 Interview with Moroccan migrant in English
27:12 Chased with knife by Muslim man