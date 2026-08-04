Trump Makes SHOCKING ANNOUNCEMENT as He's Handed 3 HUGE WINS!

President Trump is moving closer to securing another key member of his administration after Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general gained enough Republican support to advance. The nomination had stalled over concerns surrounding a controversial anti-weaponization fund connected to Trump's IRS settlement, but after Blanche agreed to eliminate the fund and clarify the settlement's scope, Republican holdouts signaled their support. Supporters argue Blanche has focused on prosecuting criminals, illegal immigrants, and fraud rather than making television appearances, making his confirmation a major victory for the administration.



Attention is also turning to the Senate, where conservatives are urging Majority Leader John Thune to use a talking filibuster or other procedural tools to pass the SAVE America Act before lawmakers leave Washington for the summer recess. Advocates argue the legislation is too important to delay as senators return home to campaign.



On foreign policy, President Trump continues pursuing what he describes as a "peace through strength" strategy with Iran. While reports claim the military has prepared one of the largest potential operations since World War II, Trump says Iran still has an opportunity to negotiate a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move toward denuclearization. Rather than launching immediate strikes, Trump is using the threat of overwhelming military force as leverage while regional allies such as Saudi Arabia encourage diplomacy to avoid a wider Middle East conflict that could disrupt global energy markets. Former Vice President Mike Pence has taken the opposite position, urging stronger military action, highlighting a growing divide among Republicans over how aggressively to confront Iran.



Back home, the administration says ICE and the Department of Homeland Security are operating at record levels, with arrests, detentions, and deportations reaching new highs as officials emphasize fulfillment of Trump's immigration promises. The report also highlights growing concerns over Iranian-linked cyberattacks targeting municipal water systems across multiple states, prompting federal agencies to warn utilities to strengthen cybersecurity and prepare to operate critical infrastructure manually if necessary.