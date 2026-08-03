SRS: The War for Christianity - Josh Howerton, Lakepointe Church

Josh Howerton is the Senior Pastor of Lakepointe Church, one of the largest churches in the United States.

Known for his thoughtful biblical teaching and willingness to engage difficult cultural issues, he has become a leading voice on faith, leadership, marriage, and Christian apologetics.

Through his preaching, writing, and podcast appearances, Josh equips Christians to think critically, live faithfully, and navigate today's cultural challenges with biblical conviction.

0:00 Welcome and Introduction

20:28 Why Everything Opposes Christ

35:42 Is Christianity Making a Comeback?

47:28 Forgiveness, Justice & Freedom

1:01:32 Boundaries, Conflict & Matthew 18

1:19:15 The Debt Ledger Exercise

1:34:17 Why Jesus Had to Die

1:44:43 Forgiveness, Accountability & Brotherhood

2:00:12 Marriage, Leadership & Accountability

2:14:47 Pastoring Through Crisis & Quiet Generosity

2:32:17 Passing Faith to the Next Generation

2:44:54 Jesus, Miracles & Final Thoughts