Trump Gets HUGE BOOST! Mamdani COLLAPSES After HURTING His Own Voters

The political landscape appears to be shifting as prominent liberals and longtime Democratic insiders openly question the direction of their party. Bill Maher says that if Democrats continue embracing socialism or communism, his vote could be up for grabs, even praising Vice President JD Vance as someone he finds increasingly appealing. Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has delivered a similar warning, saying he would leave the Democratic Party if it fully embraces socialist policies. At the same time, the party's presidential conversation appears to be changing, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gaining momentum while Gavin Newsom's standing has reportedly weakened. Is the Democratic Party moving further left, and is its long-running anti-Trump message losing its ability to motivate donors and voters?



The discussion then turns to left-wing commentator Scott Galloway, who frequently criticizes conservative policies such as tax cuts, traditional family values, and religious influence in American life. However, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that Galloway owns a second home in New York that could be subject to higher taxes, Galloway reportedly became unhappy with the prospect of paying more himself. The episode raises questions about whether some progressive policies become less appealing when they affect their own supporters.



Attention also shifts to Mamdani's proposal for government-run grocery stores. Critics argue similar programs have struggled financially in other cities and question requiring government-issued identification to shop at stores promoted as expanding access.



On foreign policy, President Trump continues to face criticism from multiple directions over Iran. Some accuse him of being too aggressive when discussing military options, while others claim he appears weak when pursuing negotiations instead of military action. The conversation explores whether Iran could intentionally delay negotiations to weaken Trump's political standing ahead of the midterms.



Finally, the discussion covers criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci in Florida and Louisiana, concerns over Democratic proposals involving court expansion, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood, and growing debate over immigration as Europe continues dealing with large-scale illegal migration.