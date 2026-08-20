Full Measure: Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood is a controversial group that seeks to establish an Islamic state.
Their motto states that Holy War is their way, Islamic scripture is their law, and dying in Holy War as a martyr is their highest hope.
President Obama engaged them.
But President Trump recently declared some parts of the Muslim Brotherhood to be terrorist organizations.
Lisa Fletcher reports.
Our Archives- Muslim Brotherhood
The Information Shared at a Recent Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing Is NOT New to Those Who Have Been Focused on This Clear and Present…
Understand Why We Are No Closer to Victory in the So-called “War on Terror” Than We Were on 9/11
Aug 17 • DecisiveLiberty
HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America—Witness Questioning
Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Organizational Network
Aug 16 • DecisiveLiberty
26:48
Is Religious War London’s Last Shot at Trump?
Barbara Boyd argues that British intelligence and allied Democrats are stoking U.S.
Aug 13 • DecisiveLiberty
14:35
The Iran Move That the Imperial Empire and Netanyahu Can’t Stop
Apr 9 • DecisiveLiberty
12:36
UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER: Wall Street’s 1979 Playbook Against Trump
Barbara Boyd argues that warnings of a 1979-style oil shock after President Trump’s call for Iran’s unconditional surrender are a manufactured panic…
Mar 8 • DecisiveLiberty
11:58
Is The Muslim Brotherhood (CCP, Mexico, & others) Fueling Anti-ICE Protests? An Interview with Peter Schweizer
Posted by Allie Beth Stuckley on 31 Jan 2026
Feb 3 • DecisiveLiberty
50:51
Mark Carney PANIC: The “New World Order” Is Dead
Susan Kokinda delves into the current geopolitical strategies of the Trump administration, challenging the post-war order.
Jan 18 • DecisiveLiberty
15:07
The Mouthpiece of the Muslim Brotherhood? No Surprise Here - Al Jazeera
by Peter A Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)
Jan 12 • DecisiveLiberty
Trump’s Secret Gaza Strategy TERRIFIES The Establishment
Susan Kokinda dives into Donald Trump’s groundbreaking Gaza peace deal, revealing how he outmaneuvered decades of British imperial policies that…
Oct 15, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
14:49
BREAKING: Gaza Flotillas are Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood Gazawood fake news
Oct 3, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty
What Does Qatar Have to Do With Harvard, MIT, and Penn? LOTS...
by Garrett O’Brien - Qatar dumps a LOT of money into our universities, a RED FLAG as this is a form of infiltration
Dec 9, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty
Islam: A Clear and Present Danger
by Garrett O’Brien - Biden’s border policies is only fueling 20+ Islamic villages across the country despite anything this administration is saying.
Oct 31, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty