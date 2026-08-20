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Full Measure: Muslim Brotherhood
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Full Measure: Muslim Brotherhood

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The Muslim Brotherhood is a controversial group that seeks to establish an Islamic state.

Their motto states that Holy War is their way, Islamic scripture is their law, and dying in Holy War as a martyr is their highest hope.

President Obama engaged them.

But President Trump recently declared some parts of the Muslim Brotherhood to be terrorist organizations.

Lisa Fletcher reports.

Our Archives- Muslim Brotherhood

The Information Shared at a Recent Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing Is NOT New to Those Who Have Been Focused on This Clear and Present…

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Aug 17 DecisiveLiberty

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America—Witness Questioning

Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Organizational Network

Aug 16 DecisiveLiberty

26:48

Is Religious War London’s Last Shot at Trump?

Barbara Boyd argues that British intelligence and allied Democrats are stoking U.S.

Aug 13 DecisiveLiberty

14:35

The Iran Move That the Imperial Empire and Netanyahu Can’t Stop

TRUMP’S CIVILIZATIONAL GAMBLE

Apr 9 DecisiveLiberty

12:36

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER: Wall Street’s 1979 Playbook Against Trump

Barbara Boyd argues that warnings of a 1979-style oil shock after President Trump’s call for Iran’s unconditional surrender are a manufactured panic…

Mar 8 DecisiveLiberty

11:58

Is The Muslim Brotherhood (CCP, Mexico, & others) Fueling Anti-ICE Protests? An Interview with Peter Schweizer

Posted by Allie Beth Stuckley on 31 Jan 2026

Feb 3 DecisiveLiberty

50:51

Mark Carney PANIC: The “New World Order” Is Dead

Susan Kokinda delves into the current geopolitical strategies of the Trump administration, challenging the post-war order.

Jan 18 DecisiveLiberty

15:07

The Mouthpiece of the Muslim Brotherhood? No Surprise Here - Al Jazeera

by Peter A Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)

Jan 12 DecisiveLiberty

Trump’s Secret Gaza Strategy TERRIFIES The Establishment

Susan Kokinda dives into Donald Trump’s groundbreaking Gaza peace deal, revealing how he outmaneuvered decades of British imperial policies that…

Oct 15, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

14:49

BREAKING: Gaza Flotillas are Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood Gazawood fake news

duration 5:36

Oct 3, 2025 DecisiveLiberty

What Does Qatar Have to Do With Harvard, MIT, and Penn? LOTS...

by Garrett O’Brien - Qatar dumps a LOT of money into our universities, a RED FLAG as this is a form of infiltration

Dec 9, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

Islam: A Clear and Present Danger

by Garrett O’Brien - Biden’s border policies is only fueling 20+ Islamic villages across the country despite anything this administration is saying.

Oct 31, 2023 DecisiveLiberty

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