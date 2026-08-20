Full Measure: Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood is a controversial group that seeks to establish an Islamic state.

Their motto states that Holy War is their way, Islamic scripture is their law, and dying in Holy War as a martyr is their highest hope.

President Obama engaged them.

But President Trump recently declared some parts of the Muslim Brotherhood to be terrorist organizations.

Lisa Fletcher reports.

Our Archives- Muslim Brotherhood

Understand Why We Are No Closer to Victory in the So-called “War on Terror” Than We Were on 9/11

Aug 17 • DecisiveLiberty

Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Organizational Network

Aug 16 • DecisiveLiberty

26:48

Barbara Boyd argues that British intelligence and allied Democrats are stoking U.S.

Aug 13 • DecisiveLiberty

14:35

TRUMP’S CIVILIZATIONAL GAMBLE

Apr 9 • DecisiveLiberty

12:36

Barbara Boyd argues that warnings of a 1979-style oil shock after President Trump’s call for Iran’s unconditional surrender are a manufactured panic…

Mar 8 • DecisiveLiberty

11:58

Posted by Allie Beth Stuckley on 31 Jan 2026

Feb 3 • DecisiveLiberty

50:51

Susan Kokinda delves into the current geopolitical strategies of the Trump administration, challenging the post-war order.

Jan 18 • DecisiveLiberty

15:07

by Peter A Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)

Jan 12 • DecisiveLiberty

Susan Kokinda dives into Donald Trump’s groundbreaking Gaza peace deal, revealing how he outmaneuvered decades of British imperial policies that…

Oct 15, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty

14:49

duration 5:36

Oct 3, 2025 • DecisiveLiberty

by Garrett O’Brien - Qatar dumps a LOT of money into our universities, a RED FLAG as this is a form of infiltration

Dec 9, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty

by Garrett O’Brien - Biden’s border policies is only fueling 20+ Islamic villages across the country despite anything this administration is saying.

Oct 31, 2023 • DecisiveLiberty