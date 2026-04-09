The Iran Move That the Imperial Empire and Netanyahu Can't Stop

Susan Kokinda argues that President Trump’s announced two-week, double-sided ceasefire with Iran signals a “civilizational” break from the long-running imperial system that has treated the Middle East as a managed cockpit of conflict.

She highlights Trump amplifying Iran’s own statement confirming the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and contrasts this approach with warnings from Netanyahu and Lindsey Graham, whom she frames as the “war party” pushing a Libya-style outcome.

Kokinda says Pakistan, with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, mediated the ceasefire and that follow-up talks are set for Friday in Islamabad, likely led by Vice President JD Vance.

She connects this to Vance’s Budapest remarks with Viktor Orbán about defending Western civilization against “nihilists,” and to Trump’s call with the Artemis II crew about establishing a permanent presence on the Moon and pushing on to Mars.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - April 8, 2026

01:31 THE GAMBLE — Trump Bets on Iran's People

06:10 THE ENEMY — Vance Names the Nihilists

08:55 THE FUTURE — From the Moon to Mars

Snapshots and Notes

At midnight last night, President Trump posted this….

Iran chose civilization last night for the first time in 47 years…

A nation that the empire condemned to a dark age has a chance to walk off that chessboard.

Donald Trump gambled on civilization and won the first round.

Now here’s what the war party wants you to think.

They want you to think that Trump just let Iran off the hook.

Netanyahu warned Trump against this ceasefire.

Lindsey Graham is calling for congressional hearings.

Well, they’re all wrong- and the fact that they’re not happy is the proof.

Susan Kokinda has tracked the Imperial Great Game in the Mideast for decades.

What you’re watching in Iran isn’t another chapter in their post-war system - it’s a direct challenge to it.

Here’s what she is covering in this episode…

THE GAMBLE — Trump Bets on Iran’s People [ 01:31 ]

Now, here’s what the president posted on Truth Social about the ceasefire announcement…

And then Trump did something extraordinary - he posted Iran’s own official statement confirming the ceasefire and the opening of the strait.

He amplified Tehran’s acceptance because this isn’t an enemy being crushed - it’s a country beginning to choose civilization.

Now, to understand why that matters, you have to understand what the Mideast has actually been in the Imperial Great Game.

The British empire built it as a cockpit of war, they created the Muslim Brotherhood, the mother of Islamic extremism, they simultaneously cultivated revisionist Zionism, and then they played Arab against Jew, Sunni against Shia, nation against nation.

Iran was drawn into this architecture in 1953 when British and American intelligence overthrew Mosaddegh.

His crime?

He wanted to use Iran’s oil to develop the country.

By the 1970s, the Shah had launched an aggressive program of industrialization and modernization.

So the empire reached for its oldest tool, religious extremism - the mullahs replaced the Shah, theocracy replaced development, and civilization reversed into dark age.

Donald Trump looked at that 47-year-old trap and made a bet - not on Iran’s regime, on Iran’s people.

He gambled on civilization.

Now, let’s look at who’s not happy…

Netanyahu warned Trump against the ceasefire before it happened.

Lindsey Graham invoked the Libya model.

That’s not a model, it’s a warning.

Surrender your weapons or uranium and see what happens.

In Libya, eight years after they surrendered their weapons, a NATO-backed mob murdered Gaddafi.

That’s what the war party is offering Iran - Trump is offering something entirely different.

But Graham made sure to get in the last word this morning.

He posted…

Catching that?

A congressional review process in the middle of live, delicate negotiations - negotiations which, by the way, don’t directly involve Israel.

But President Trump is calling the shots, not Lindsey Graham, and he’s offering something else entirely.

But how did he get here?…

Not through NATO,

not through the British,

not through European institutions that have managed the Mideast misery for a century.

Pakistan mediated the ceasefire with the involvement of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar were in the room for the Gaza negotiations.

These are sovereign Muslim and Arab nations that the empire spent a century playing off against each other, now acting as partners for peace.

And Trump’s Board of Peace was built exactly for this.

Now, let’s not forget who’s not at the table… The Strait of Hormuz has been for generations financially managed through? Lloyd’s of London (City of London) Trump’s deal to reopen it brokered by Pakistan, and including Iran, cuts the British financial architecture out of the solution entirely. The empire that built this cockpit of war is not present as it gets dismantled.

That’s what a civilizational gamble looks like when it starts to pay off.

Not NATO, not the City of London, but sovereign nations choosing to build instead of destroy.

The golden age of the Middle East. That is the civilizational offer, not the Libya model.

Now this isn’t done.

Talks will continue Friday in Islamabad (Pakistan) with Vice President Vance likely leading the U.S. delegation.

And the war party will work overtime to blow it up.

But the structure is in place.

Are you beginning to realize that this is a lot bigger than just the Middle East and that it’s part of a fight that can bring down the imperial system?

Stay with us…

THE ENEMY — Vance Names the Nihilists [ 06:10 ]

So while the Iran deadline was ticking down, Vice President J.D. Vance was in Budapest, standing next to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was facing a re-election bid.

And he didn’t mince words about what this fight is about…

“I’m not here primarily, Victor, because the economic cooperation between our countries. “I’m here because of the moral cooperation between our two countries, because what the United States and Hungary together represent under Viktor’s leadership and under President Trump’s leadership is the defense of Western civilization, the defense of the idea that we are founded on a certain Christian civilization and Christian values and animate everything from freedom of speech to rule of law to respect for minority rights and protection of the vulnerable.”

The vice president talked about civilization, not trade policy or military alliances, but civilization itself.

And then Vice President Vance named the enemy and the stakes…

“Now under Viktor Orbán’s leadership, you have held on to the civilizational goods that make a country worth living in in the first place - sovereignty, prosperity, history, a sense of national community, the redemptive nature of bringing new life and new families into the world. “You have stood up to the bureaucrats. “You have stood up to the nihilists.”

Nihilists, that is the precise word, not just bureaucrats -

Nihilists are people who reject any higher purpose to civilization or any universal principle beyond power and rules.

That is the Imperial system stripped to its core.

And Viktor Orbán, who’s been fighting the Brussels machine from inside Europe for 15 years, attacked the nihilist cultural ideology of the Europeans and their continued support for the Ukraine war.

He said, this is more than just irresponsible - this is equal to suicide.

Suicide… let that sink in.

It connects directly back to Iran.

The Brussels machine and Washington and London’s war party are the same force, two faces of the same imperial system.

Both depend on permanent crisis.

Neither believes in the future or in the dignity of man.

And Trump is refusing to give the empire what it wants.

He gave Iran the civilization choice.

And at last year’s Munich conference and again in Budapest, Vice President Vance has made the same offer to the Europeans.

You can build and you can believe in the future.

And for the most concrete image of what believing in the future looks like, you have to look up.

THE FUTURE — From the Moon to Mars [ 08:55 ]

While the world watched the Mideast deadline tick down,

Donald Trump called four astronauts as they circled the moon.

The Artemis II crew is the first deep space mission in 50 years, and it has taken human beings further than we have ever been before.

They saw geological features on the far side of the moon that no human has ever seen.

And President Trump put in the call to the astronauts….

“And America is a frontier nation and the four brave astronauts Artemis II are a modern day, you really are modern day pioneers, all of you. “Your mission paves the way for America’s return to the lunar surface very soon. “We’re going all out. “We’re doing everything we can and it’s headed up by Jarrett. “We’ll plant our flag once again and this time we won’t just leave footprints, we’ll establish a permanent presence on the moon and we’ll push on to Mars.”

A permanent presence…

The development of human civilization on the Moon and Mars, which is only possible because we as human beings can discover God’s laws.

Hold that next to what the Empire offers:

an 800 square foot apartment

renting everything

owning nothing

your carbon footprint monitored

One vision is a dystopian nightmare, the other reaches for the stars.

Now, here’s a little detail nobody is talking about…

There is a Canadian on this crew, Jeremy Hansen.

Now, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, the central banker’s central banker, has been portraying Trump’s America as a dangerous hegemon, threatening the rules-based order.

But here’s what the Canadian astronauts said…

“A nation that leads like that and then creates and sets big goals for humanity that brings other countries along with it is truly incredible. “And I know that’s a very intentional, not a necessary decision, intentional decision to lead by example and to allow other countries like Canada to share our gifts and help you achieve these mutually beneficial goals, like establishing a presence on the moon and eventually going to Mars. “And Canadians are so proud to be a part of this program.”

A Canadian astronaut praising American leadership for bringing sovereign nations along as partners.

That’s a far cry from Carney’s efforts to build a rules-based opposition to Trump’s America.

Think about that.

The narrative’s empire is collapsing from every direction at once, in Tehran, in Budapest, and in lunar orbit.

Three times this week, Donald Trump chose civilization over empire: In Tehran, he gave a country that’s been a tool of empire for 47 years, a chance to become a normal country and they’ve taken it

In Budapest, his vice president named the enemy, the nihilists, the managers of decline, who don’t believe in the future or in universal principle

And to our astronauts in lunar orbit, he talked about going to Mars. That’s the choice, civilization or dark age.

The gamble is paying off.

The question is whether we’re building the movement that can hold those gains and advance.

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