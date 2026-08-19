The Debate That Finally Settles Christianity vs Islam: Young Bob vs Fahima Mahomed

CHAPTERS 🎬
0:00 🎙️ Should Muslims Convert to Christianity?
1:32 ✝️ Why Christianity Is Superior
2:41 ❤️ The Trinity: God Is Love
3:33 🥊 Christ vs. Muhammad
10:19 ⚡ “You Should Convert to Christianity”
12:38 🏳️⚧️ Would the Green Party Exist Under Islam?
14:00 🇮🇷 The Reality of the Iranian Regime
17:03 🤦 Why the Trans Debate Misses the Point
20:24 🚂 A Complete Train Wreck of a Debate
21:04 🌍 Judge Christianity by Its Fruits
22:16 ✨ Christianity and the Transformation of Humanity
24:22 ☪️ Wherever Islam Goes, Things Get Worse?
25:27 📖 A Message to Muslims: Read the Bible
25:46 🙏 Final Thoughts & God Bless