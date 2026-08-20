SRS w Scott Payne: FBI Undercover Agent Reveals the Most Disturbing Cases of His Career

Scott Payne is a retired FBI Special Agent who spent twenty-eight years in law enforcement investigating drug trafficking organizations, human traffickers, outlaw motorcycle clubs, gangs, public corruption, and domestic terrorists.



He served as the primary undercover agent on dozens of operations, including infiltrations of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and The Base, a violent neo-Nazi accelerationist group. Payne also served on an FBI SWAT team and trained agents in firearms, tactics, active-shooter response, and undercover operations.



He is the New York Times bestselling author of Code Name: Pale Horse: How I Went Undercover to Expose America’s Nazis.

0:00 Welcome and Introduction

15:00 Satanism, Faith & a Turning Point

28:25 From Football to Law Enforcement

43:48 Undercover Narcotics & Vice

54:35 Stings, Surveillance & Joining the FBI

1:10:39 Quantico & Early FBI Assignments

1:25:57 Cartels, Kidnappings & Human Trafficking

1:51:29 Going Undercover With the Outlaws

2:05:07 Infiltrating the Biker World

2:31:28 The Undercover Operation Turns Dangerous

2:46:28 Family, Fear & Taking Down the Club

3:01:35 Arrests, Divorce & Asking for Help

3:15:00 Recovery, Training & Psychedelic Therapy

3:29:56 Infiltrating an Extremist Network

3:55:34 Retaliation, Rituals & Hate Camps

4:23:04 Exposed, Held at Gunpoint & the Murder Plot

4:35:22 Surveillance, Kill Plans & the Takedown

4:49:39 Outed as the Fed & Retirement