The Information Shared at a Recent Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing Is NOT New to Those Who Have Been Focused on This Clear and Present Danger Since 1991

Arielle F. Klepach appeared before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

She testified as Senior Litigation Counsel for the National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC) at a hearing titled “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America.”

Other witnesses included retired FBI special agent Lara Burns and counterterrorism analyst Kyle Shideler.

During her testimony, Klepach discussed the alleged influence, history, and funding networks of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States.

She also highlighted concerns about the organization’s objectives and activities.

Senator Ted Cruz led the subcommittee hearing and urged congressional action against what he described as Muslim Brotherhood-linked influence operations in America.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee's Federal Courts subcommittee boycotted the August 5, 2026 hearing—every Democrat on the subcommittee refused to attend.

No surprise, as Islam is their latest flavor for their voter base, replacing Jews, Blacks, poor families, yah-dah, yah-dah-yah-dah

The document she refers to has been publicly available since 2010.

You can view it and download it in PDF format if you wish, from our online library here [English translation starts on page 15]…

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About Arielle F. Klepach

Arielle is a Senior Litigation Counsel for the National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC).

In this role, she recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights regarding the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America, emphasizing the infiltration of the American education system.

She stated that the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy for the West was documented and that these organizations are dangerous, present in schools, and exploit the legal system.

Klepach also highlighted that CAIR New Jersey distributed a 9/11 curriculum to nearly 30 public school districts, framing the attacks as a predictable result of U.S. foreign policy.

Additionally, she made a comparison during her testimony between North Texas’ proposed EPIC City and the “American version” of Islamist separatism, akin to European “mega-mosque” projects that combine religious, educational, and social services.

She cited pending Texas cases related to the project and mentioned that CAIR-Texas and CAIR-DFW defended EPIC City, with CAIR national leaders speaking at the East Plano Islamic Center, indicating an “active advocacy relationship.”

Klepach is also the executive director of The Front Line, a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization aligned with Senator Ted Cruz, though Cruz is not directly involved.

This organization aims to counter antisemitism within the Republican Party, having raised several million dollars to fund its operations.

Before her current roles, Klepach was an Assistant U.S. Attorney, specifically working in the Special Prosecution Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2018 and is a graduate of Columbia Law School, where she was awarded for the best overall performance in the first-year moot court program.

In 2023, she prosecuted a federal case involving a transnational organized crime group for money laundering, migrant smuggling, trafficking stolen property, and bribery.

Klepach has published work on national security law, including an article titled “The Rise of Homegrown Terrorism and Material Support Statutes.”

She is listed as affiliated with the Republican Party in Miami Beach, Florida.

In March 2025, Klepach, representing NJAC, commented on a lawsuit filed by Israeli hostages’ families against Mahmoud Khalil and other Columbia University protest organizers, stating that the “first-of-its-kind lawsuit seeks to hold accountable the entities and individuals directly responsible for wreaking havoc on Columbia.”

Understand Why We Are No Closer to Victory in the So-called "War on Terror" Than We Were on 9/11

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