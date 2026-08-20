The Word They Wrote on Your Report Card—And What It Actually Meant



What if the word written on your school report card—”difficult,” “careless,” “lazy,” or “does not apply himself”—said less about you than you were ever told?

In this video, we explore one of Richard Feynman’s most revealing encounters with the education system.

In 1964, Feynman served on a California textbook commission and discovered something extraordinary: several reviewers had given scores to a schoolbook that contained nothing but blank pages.

The incident exposed a problem that went far beyond bad textbooks—people can confidently judge something they never truly examined.

Feynman saw the same problem in classrooms.

Children were often taught impressive-sounding words like “energy” without being taught what those words actually explained.

His test was simple: remove the new word and say what you actually know. If nothing meaningful remains, then perhaps nothing meaningful was learned.

Now apply that test to the labels students receive.

“Difficult.”

“Careless.”

“Unmotivated.”

“Unusual.”

What did the teacher actually see?

A child asking too many questions?

Refusing to begin an exercise without understanding its purpose?

Taking something apart to see how it worked?

Feynman’s story raises a much more profound question about school grades, intelligence tests, expert judgment, and the labels people carry for decades.

We also look at Feynman’s own education, his reported IQ score, Princeton entrance examinations, the famous Lewis Terman study of gifted children, Nobel Prize winners who failed to meet its cutoff, and the story of Feynman’s sister Joan—who was once told women could not become scientists before building a successful career in physics.

This isn’t an argument that every teacher was wrong or every school test was meaningless.

It is about asking a more precise question:

*what was the instrument actually measuring?*

From blank textbooks to classroom behavior, IQ tests, scientific consensus, and the way experts judge one another, Feynman kept returning to the same principle: never mistake a label for an explanation.



If a word was written about you on a report card years ago, what was it—and what had the person writing it actually watched you do?

📘 Get The Feynman Field Guide to Clear Thinking: https://feynmanarchives.com/