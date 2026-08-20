American Thought Leaders w John Solomon: Inside the Intel Operations That Targeted Trump

Newly released documents reveal how evidence of Chinese penetration of voter registration files and plots to interfere in the election were withheld or downplayed.

The new files reveal one of the intelligence officers said they “deliberately massaged” the presidential daily briefing in 2020 to downplay election-related information, with another stating, “I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point.”

John Solomon is chair of the White House Government Transparency Task Force, an award-winning journalist, and founder of Just the News.

He breaks down key documents his task force has released—and what more we can expect to see in the coming days and months.

Newly declassified documents also upend the prevailing narrative on the Biden–Ukraine story, revealing how the FBI allegedly ran a secret operation known as Round River.

According to the documents, it labelled whistleblowers as Russian “conduits” and dismissed the evidence they provided on the Biden family as “Russian disinformation.”

John Solomon places Round River within a broader sequence of FBI operations targeting Trump that included Crossfire Hurricane, Plasmic Echo, and Arctic Frost.

This is “a wash, rinse, repeat cycle," he said, going all the way back to the 2016 election and the debunked “Trump–Russia collusion” narrative.

In this episode, we examine questions of accountability, the extent of the cover-up, and whether FBI Director Kash Patel will be successful in building a “grand conspiracy” case.

Note: This interview was filmed before the latest document drop related to former Rep. Eric Swalwell and alleged Chinese operative Fang Fang.

00:00 FBI’s Secret Election Operations

03:30 "Round River" Revelations

07:40 Mirror Image of "Crossfire Hurricane"

10:32 New Book: Killed To Order

11:34 The Intelligence Community’s Election Secrets

15:13 Election Machine Vulnerabilities

16:43 China’s Access to US Voter Data

19:38 Fake Registrations and Noncitizen Voting

23:00 The Maricopa County Breach

26:14 Politics Over National Security

39:33 The Grand Conspiracy Case

34:03 Operation "Oxferd C0mma"



Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.