Barbara Boyd argues that British intelligence and allied Democrats are stoking U.S. religious conflict around Gaza, Iran, and Islam to target Donald Trump and the midterms, citing media narratives, claims about Israel’s influence, and a Texas proposal to ban hijabs and halal food.

She links New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Barack Obama to a London–Soros–Obama network, highlighting their biographies, Rhodes/Columbia and NYPIRG connections, and Democratic Socialists’ attempts to delete or soften past “woke” positions tied to 2020 unrest.

Boyd claims Britain has long used the Muslim Brotherhood and engineered Middle East sectarianism since Sykes-Picot and similarly “invented” communism as a tool against industrial rivals.

She says Trump is countering these claims with limited Iran action, economic pressure, Gulf “Board of Peace” efforts, and a renewed focus on rebuilding a productive, nuclear-powered economy.

00:00 The Midweek Update - Is Religious War London’s Last Shot at Trump? - August 12, 2026

01:22 The London Lineage of Mamdani, Abdul El-Sayed and Barack Hussein Obama

08:20 The “London–Soros–Obama” Apparatus Targets Trump

12:16 What President Trump Is Doing to Confront This