Why He Stays at CNN | Scott Jennings

What’s it like working in a hostile news environment as a conservative?

What’s on the line for America today?

Explore these questions and much more with Scott Jennings, Senior Political Contributor at CNN as he takes on the questions facing America today.

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“Working at CNN”

Scott Jennings

Senior Political Contributor, CNN

This speech was given on February 18, 2026, during a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar in Amelia Island, Florida.

Timecodes

0:00 Introduction: Fighting for Western Civilization

0:42 Why Scott Jennings Stays at CNN

2:44 Tribute to Charlie Kirk

5:09 Behind the Scenes with President Trump

8:18 Writing "A Revolution of Common Sense"

10:40 Why Hillsdale Matters in 2026

13:04 The Threat to American Education

17:10 The Conservative Movement's Core Mission

20:39 The Anti-ICE Movement & Nullification Crisis

25:06 What Conservatives Actually Stand For

27:31 Why the Left Has Lost Its Mind

30:26 Faith, God-Given Rights & the Left's War on Both

34:34 Raising Patriots: What We're Really Fighting For

38:10 Call to Action: Defending Western Civilization

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