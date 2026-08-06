Abdul El-Sayed: The Obama 2.0 With Hamas Links that No One Is Talking About

What do Abdul El-Sayed's political network, Hamas, and the legacy of Barack Obama reveal about the future of American politics?

In this overview, Mike Steger examines Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and argues that his campaign represents a continuation of the political movement popularized by Barack Obama.

He explores El-Sayed's political ideology, record in public office, and why he believes El-Sayed's vision would deepen division rather than rebuild the country.

The discussion then turns to the origins of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestine Committee, and the creation of CAIR. Mike follows the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial, examines the role of El-Sayed's father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, and argues that these political and financial connections reveal a broader ideological network influencing American politics.

From there, Mike examines the history of the Rhodes Scholarship and British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, arguing that many modern political leaders have adopted methods rooted in division rather than national development.

Finally, the discussion contrasts those ideas with what Mike describes as the American System of economic growth, rebuilding Detroit through manufacturing, productive labor, and national development.

Mike argues that President Trump's agenda represents a return to those American methods and offers an alternative vision centered on economic expansion, national unity, and rebuilding the country's industrial strength.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:52 El-Sayed Is Obama 2.0

02:40 Obama's Legacy & Obamacare

04:47 The Politics of Division

06:18 Following the Money

07:10 Hamas, CAIR & the Holy Land Foundation

09:35 El-Sayed's Family Network

11:08 Cecil Rhodes & British Imperialism

13:03 American Methods vs. British Methods

14:35 Rebuilding America

15:33 Conclusion

Topics include:

• Abdul El-Sayed and the Michigan Senate race

• Barack Obama and Obama's political legacy

• Obamacare and government-run healthcare

• Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood

• The Palestine Committee

• The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

• The Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial

• Tayeb Jukaku

• Omar Ahmad and Nihad Awad

• Rhodes Scholars and Cecil Rhodes

• British imperialism

• President Trump and the Abraham Accords

• Detroit and American manufacturing

• Industrial policy and national development

• National sovereignty

• The American System of Economics

• Identity politics and political polarization

• MAGA

• The future of America