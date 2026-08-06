The Dr. Ardis Show: Natural Considerations for Tinnitus

Ringing in the ears - tinnitus - is one of the most requested topics in Dr. Ardis Show history, and for good reason: as many as 50 to 60 million Americans live with it, including

many of whom are struggling with long-COVID-related "roaring" ringing. In this episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis breaks down what tinnitus actually is per the Cleveland Clinic and Harvard Health

why it isn't simply a normal part of aging, and the sobering list of more than 600 prescription and over-the-counter drugs - including common antibiotics, antidepressants, blood pressure medications, NSAIDs, proton pump inhibitors, and chemotherapy agents - with tinnitus and permanent hearing loss listed as a known side effect.

From there, Dr. Ardis walks through the nutrient research behind his natural recommendations, including human studies linking zinc, vitamin B9 (folate), and vitamin B12 deficiencies to worsened tinnitus and hearing loss, plus 2020 research on nicotine's effect on central auditory processing.



Nature Wins Products Featured:



Zinc Plus - 30mg of elemental zinc per capsule, taken twice daily. https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-zinc-plus-30-count/



Multi-Vitamin Gummies and Hydrate Complete for their combined folate, B12, and zinc content. https://thedrardisshow.com/multi-vitamin-gummies



Tolevita's nicotine patches are the option he's seen work for long-COVID tinnitus. Use code ARDIS to get 10% off. https://www.tolevita.com/



Join Dr. Ardis and Elisabeth Carson live for the next stop on the Uncensored Tour, Saturday, August 8. Get your virtual ticket at https://thedrardisshow.com/uncensored



Download the presentation here: https://thedrardisshow.com/free-resources



Disclaimer: This content is educational only, not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before changing any treatment, supplement, or regimen. Use at your own risk.