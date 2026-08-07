The Same Areas Keep Getting HIT...

A storm corridor is locking in over the Midwest and Great Lakes, and it may reload day after day.

Strong to severe storms fire Friday from Iowa through Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, then a possible damaging-wind MCS rolls from Nebraska into Iowa Saturday, with more rounds sweeping the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley into next week.

As the front stalls, the threat flips from wind to water with a growing heavy rain and flash-flood signal.

Plus, Friday storms hit the Northeast over ground already soaked by this week's flooding, and the Southwest monsoon stays active into next week.